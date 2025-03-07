Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Blue Jackets, push winning streak to 5

The Blue Jackets were 0-for-4 on the power play.

Asked what his team needed to do differently against Bobrovsky, Columbus captain Boone Jenner said, “I don’t think we got enough action around him as far as making it difficult on him with screens and rebounds, and getting those secondary chances. I think that’s where you can get to teams and kind of wear them down that way.”

Reinhart gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 5:58 of the first period with a power-play goal. He took a pass from Barkov at the right hash marks, turned as he settled the puck and sent it over the stick of Merzlikins.

Mackie Samoskevich made it 2-0 on the power play at 6:34 of the second period, scoring from the left of the net on the rebound of a Barkov shot when Merzlikins went low.

“Coming in, we knew we had to be around the net for second chances,” Samoskevich said, “and that’s what happened.”

Barkov scored into an empty net at 17:48 of the third period for the 3-0 final.

NOTES: Reinhart scored his 10th power-play goal of the season, giving him four seasons with double digits in that category for the Panthers. He passed Olli Jokinen for the most such seasons in Florida history. Reinhart also scored his 26th game-winning goal, tying Jonathan Huberdeau and Ekblad for third in Panthers history, and passed Pavel Bure for fifth on the franchise goals list with 153. … Ekblad had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (six assists). … Samoskevich had a game-high seven shots on goal and scored for the fourth time in his past seven games. … Vitek Vanecek backed up Bobrovsky after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. … Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli had a six-game point streak end.