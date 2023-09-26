News Feed

Registration open for 2023-24 Columbus Blue Jackets Education Programs

The Columbus Blue Jackets, committed to using its resources to enrich the lives of students through no cost education programs that bring hockey to the classroom announced today that registration for the club’s educational programs for 2023-24 is now open. These hockey-themed programs include reading, academic achievement, physical education and science, technology, engineering, math (STEM); Last year, more than 63,000 students participated in 600 schools throughout central Ohio. Teachers can learn how to enroll their classrooms in these programs by visiting BlueJackes.com/Education.

This year’s offerings include:

Reading

  • Book Jackets presented by Ohio’s 529 Plan, CollegeAdvantage

Designed to support Ohio's Third Grade Reading Guarantee, this program encourages and rewards healthy reading habits outside the classroom. During the 2022-23 academic year, Book Jackets students read more than 2 million minutes.

Academic Achievement

  • Student Achievers Powered by AEP

Through this program, students are rewarded for their hard work and measurable improvements in the classroom. Parents can submit their child’s report card to receive Blue Jackets prizes.

Physical Education

  • Power Play Challenge presented by OhioHealth
    Intended to combat childhood obesity by incorporating street hockey and incentive-based fitness challenges in physical education classes, this program has provided physical education teachers from 160+ schools professional development workshops, and curriculum and hockey equipment at no cost.

S.T.E.M.

  • Future Goals – Hockey Scholar

Aligned with Ohio's Learning Standards, this program leverages highly interactive gameplay and the sport of hockey to reinforce key concepts like scientific thinking and data analysis, exposing students to foundational science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts through real-life applications.

To learn more about the Blue Jackets education initiatives, visit BlueJackets.com/Education.