Blue Jackets lose late at Carolina

Svechnikov made it 3-2 with 1:55 remaining on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Sebastian Aho. The 23-year-old forward, who tore the ACL in his right knee on March 11, has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 12 games this season.

“It’s kind of a relief, but I actually wasn’t thinking of it all,” Svechnikov said. “I knew it was going to come. It was the right time and the right moment, and a huge win for us.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Brady Skjei also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves for the Hurricanes (12-8-0), who have won three of their past four. Seth Jarvis had two assists.

“It kind of felt like, here we go, it’s not our night,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “But I give our guys a lot of credit because there was no hanging their heads or anything. They just kept playing. We got what we deserved tonight, for sure.”