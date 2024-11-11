Blue Jackets announce multi-year partnership with Feazel

The Columbus Blue Jackets have proudly announced a new multi-year partnership with Feazel, known for its excellence in roofing and home exterior services. The partnership establishes the Columbus-based company as an Official Roofing Partner of the Blue Jackets.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome Feazel into the Blue Jackets family and look forward to collaborating to enhance the fan experience. This partnership represents a shared commitment to quality, integrity, and community involvement, values we both hold in high regard,” said Columbus Blue Jackets Chief Operating Officer Cameron Scholvin.

As part of the partnership, Feazel will support Blue Jackets’ community partners by working with Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH) and A Kid Again (AKA) to create unforgettable adventures for kids facing serious illnesses. As the presenting partner of the Honorary Kid Captain platform, Feazel will host children and families from NCH and AKA at each home game. One child will serve as the Honorary Captain enjoying pre-game recognition on the video board and an exciting night of hockey from a suite, complete with food, friends, and family, offering therapy through distraction.

“Our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets embodies Feazel’s commitment to giving back to our community, creating joy, and bringing hopes to life,” said Leo Ruberto, Feazel Owner & CEO. “We’re thrilled to embark on this journey, united by shared values and Ohio pride, to make a meaningful impact together.”

Feazel will also have a visible presence across various platforms, including signage at Nationwide Arena, the home of the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets return to action tomorrow night when they visit the Seattle Kraken. Game time from Climate Pledge Arena is 10 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

About Feazel Roofing

Feazel is an award-winning roofing, siding, gutters, and windows contractor. Feazel was established in 1988 and serves 11 markets, primarily in the midwestern United States. Feazel owns and operates Shanco, operating in Maryland and Virginia; Kearns Brothers, operating in Michigan; and Music City Roofers, operating in Tennessee. All companies specialize in roofing replacements and repairs. Feazel partnered with GAF to sell their new solar solution, Timberline Solar Shingle. This is the first nail-able solar shingle incorporating durable roofing materials into a clean-energy-generating system. The solar roof shingle is now available to Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina residents. Feazel was named Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year in 2021. Its mission is to deliver the best customer service and stress-free buying experience in the home improvement industry. The company is passionate about giving back to the communities in which it operates by supporting the programs and organizations that make our cities great. Learn more at: FeazelInc.com.

The Columbus Blue Jackets 2024-25 regular season home opener will take place on Tuesday, October 15 versus the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Single-game tickets for home games played at Nationwide Arena during the 2024-25 regular season, including the Tuesday, October 15 home opener against the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, are on sale now at BlueJackets.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Information on all Blue Jackets ticketing options, including 2024-25 season tickets, can be obtained by calling (614) 246-3350 or visiting *BlueJackets.com/tickets*. Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at *www.BlueJackets.com/outdoor*.

