Sillinger found his groove again in year three

The Blue Jackets center rebounded from a tough season to earn trust as the campaign went on

Sillinger puck
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Coming off a forgettable season a year ago, Cole Sillinger returned to Columbus fired up.

Sixteen goals and 31 points as an NHL rookie in 2021-22 had turned into just three goals and 11 points in ‘22-23, as Sillinger went directly from a fantastic freshman year into one of the worst sophomore slumps you’ll ever see.

Determined to do better in his third season, Sillinger spoke last summer about how his tough second season would hopefully lead to a bounce-back third campaign.

"Individually, it's a little more motivation this summer to get to where I want to be, and I'm very confident I can get to the point and be the player that I want to be for our organization come day one,” he said.

By the end of the season, that’s exactly what Sillinger did. After what you could consider a slow start – he had one goal in his first 27 games – Sillinger had his second career hat trick Jan. 6 vs. Minnesota and took off from there. By the end of the season, his numbers – 13 goals, 19 assists and 32 points in 77 contests – were back to where they had been his first season.

Cole Sillinger with a Hat Trick vs. Minnesota Wild

On top of that, he was the team’s most trusted centerman by the end of the campaign. As injuries mounted on the squad, head coach Pascal Vincent turned to Sillinger and linemates Kirill Marchenko and Alexandre Texier to neutralize opposing top lines. Sillinger, who turns 21 today, averaged 18:48 of ice time per game over the last 18 games, including four contests with more than 20 minutes played.

“I trust Silly,” Vincent said. “He’s earned that trust. He’s engaged. He’s learning from his mistakes. He’s coachable, which is a big piece of his game. The mistakes that he made early in the season are gone. It’s building trust, and it’s given us options moving forward into the future.”

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Sillinger showed yet again this season he’s a key piece of the puzzle as the Blue Jackets try to build a winner going forward. The son of former CBJ player Mike Sillinger, Cole naturally has a mind for the game having grown up around it, and his defensive skills and ability to add offense allow him to project as a solid middle-six center going forward.

He’s also learned valuable lessons in his first three years in the NHL, including through the frustration of his disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

“I think just the mental side of the game,” he said when asked where he’s improved most since his debut. “I’ve always known I was a good player and a dedicated guy and a guy that always wants to get better. But I think for me when you have those little dips or maybe moments when you’re not feeling great or the puck’s not going your way, to be able to stop it and reset versus letting that drag on.

“I feel like that’s a big difference from my first couple of years to this year. If it was to get in that state, it was going to drag on for a while and I had a tough time stopping it and resetting and getting back to knowing where I can be or where I can play.”

Sillinger’s rapid ascension to the NHL – he went immediately from being drafted to making the Blue Jackets in his first year as a pro – also puts him in rare air. His 220 games played rank first among players in his draft class, and this season he became just the 12th active NHLer to play in 200 career games before turning 21, a list that also includes such standouts as Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Steven Stamkos and Patrik Laine.

While his experience stands out from the crowd, Sillinger said he still has a lot to take in at the NHL level.

“I don’t think I’m an established veteran,” he said. “I think I have a lot to learn. With that being said, 200-plus games now, it’s crazy that I’ve already finished by third year. Obviously I feel like you always try to learn new ways and grow and treat your offseason a little differently because the game’s evolving.

“Times are changing. Players are getting faster, more skilled, quicker, so I’m always looking for ways to make my offseason a little different or better. That’s something I’ll be doing this summer as well.”

Sillinger said his goal while spending most of the summer in Kamloops, British Columbia, is to improve his agility and his skating, all in order to be able to get to more places on the ice. As he builds his game, his spot in the CBJ dressing room also grows, and for a young player he clearly has the respect of many of the team’s veterans.  

“He’s a great kid,” captain Boone Jenner said. “Off the ice, you forget how young he is, but obviously he took some huge strides this year. He approaches the game the right way. He works hard off the ice. On the ice, his preparation, he seems a lot older than what he is. That's just a credit to him and where he can get to.

“He took some huge strides for this year. You could see it with his play and his confidence. It’s very good for us to see that out of him. Good for him, too, because he deserves it. He approaches the game the right way and is a great teammate. I’m sure he’ll just keep getting better as he goes here.”

