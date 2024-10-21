Who’s eligible to participate in the Blue Jackets Regional Spelling Bee?
CBJ Spelling Bee FAQs
Any student whose school is registered and has held a local spelling bee can compete for a chance to advance to the regional level.
What counties are eligible to participate?
Is there a registration fee?
The registration fee for the Scripps Spelling Bee program is $185 per school if enrolled by October 31, 2024, and $199 per school if enrolled after that date.
What grade levels are able to participate in the Spelling Bee?
Grades K-8
How will students who are selected to compete in the Blue Jackets Regional Spelling be determined?
The top 40-scoring students from the online testing platform will earn a seat at the 2025 Blue Jackets Regional Spelling Bee.
The first-place winner from the school-level bee will move on to compete in the online qualifier. Schools will need to host their spelling bees by Friday, February 7.
Who do I contact with questions?
If you have questions regarding your educator portal or items located within this portal, please contact the Scripps National Spelling Bee by visiting https://www.spellingbee.com/contact.
*The Columbus Blue Jackets are not responsible for and do not maintain the educator portals.
If you have questions regarding the Blue Jackets Regional Bee, please contact Ivy Johnson at [email protected].