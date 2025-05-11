Lindstrom leaned on CBJ teammates in his journey back

The Blue Jackets' top pick in the 2024 draft returned to game action Friday night for the first time in more than a year

Lindstrom MH
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

For more than a year, all Cayden Lindstrom wanted to do was the one thing he couldn’t – play hockey.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft by the Blue Jackets went 13 months between games, from the end of last season for the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers to Friday night, when he stepped back on the ice for the Tigers in their league championship series.

The fact that he’s able to take part in such important games speaks to his drive and dedication to return from injury, but it also is a nod to the support system that helped the physical, talented center get back on the ice.

And the Blue Jackets were a big part of that. Lindstrom spent much of this season in Columbus while going through his rehab, and he was a constant presence in Nationwide Arena. Being away from game action for so long was a difficult process, but Lindstrom was able to lean on his CBJ teammates through the trying time.

“Just the guys there, they were all so supportive,” Lindstrom told reporters before Friday night’s return. “They all wanted to help me every single day. None of them took time off from me or anything like that. They did a great job with me there, and they all really cared. That was a big thing.

“And definitely family. Just talking to family every day, just keeping in touch with all my buddies. The Tigers here kept in touch every day, so that helped quite a bit for me wanting to come back and really push to try to play this series.”

Lindstrom’s appearance for Medicine Hat in its 4-1 win over Spokane in a star-studded WHL title series was his first game since the Tigers were eliminated from the postseason last year on April 5. He posted an assist, won five of 10 faceoffs and was plus-1 in his return, with Game 2 of the series taking place tonight in Medicine Hat.

The return also capped a year-long process to get back on the ice. The Blue Jackets were cautious with Lindstrom over summer development camp and training camp as he rehabbed a back injury, but finally in November he underwent a microdiscectomy, a minimally invasive procedure used when a disc presses up against a nerve in the back, causing pain and discomfort.

Lindstrom had to rest for a month after the surgery but was able to get back on the ice over the past few months, often skating with the team's coaching staff and occasionally hitting the ice with his CBJ teammates. He then returned to Medicine Hat after the season, going through some practices before it was determined he was able to play in games.

Lindstrom said it felt great to be back on the ice with his junior teammates, especially considering the mental battle he fought during his rehab.

“You kind of go through highs and lows during that time – I did at least,” Lindstrom said. “I would just go week by week. Some days I would feel not very good, other days I’d feel great. Just go like that, and the more positive I got, the more I saw myself coming to play. I tried to stay positive as much as I can, self-talk and a good mind-set about it all and taking it as a learning experience and building me as a person.”

For the Blue Jackets, being cautious and taking things slowly was a priority in their care for someone who should be a huge piece of the puzzle in the team's quest for the Stanley Cup. Lindstrom was one of the top prospects available in the draft last summer after posting 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games in 2023-24, and he’s a rare mix of size (6-3, 209), power and skill who should be a top-six centerman when he reaches the NHL level.

As such, president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell wanted to do what was right by Lindstrom, who at first tried to rehab his injury last summer and fall before electing to have the surgery.

“It’s about making sure we get this player prepared,” Waddell said in November. “He’s going to be an NHL player with us for a long time. We wanted to make sure we did the right things."

Part of that included having Lindstrom spend much of this past season with the Blue Jackets, where he had the opportunity to learn from the best. Lindstrom watched a number of CBJ games from the press box with such veterans as Boone Jenner and Erik Gudbranson as they rehabbed their own injuries, and his time around the locker room allowed him to see how professional players prepare on a daily basis.

“Just everything, really,” Lindstrom told reporters when asked what he learned from that experience. “It’s the pros. There’s not much really to say. It’s all business there. Every game matters. Every practice matters. Being on time, just the pro habits they have, the routines, the way they take care of their bodies, the way they eat, sleep, drink. Everything like that.”

Lindstrom is getting the chance to use those lessons as the Tigers go for not just the WHL title but the Memorial Cup. Medicine Hat features not just Lindstrom but presumed 2026 No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna, Nashville first-round pick Tanner Molendyk and five other NHL draft picks, so the opportunity is there for the Tigers to finish the season with some hardware.

The CBJ draft pick is just happy to be a part of it.

“I’m just gonna play my role,” Lindstrom said. “I know what I have to do. My game will come as the series goes on, so I’m not worried about that. I’m only worried about winning and helping my team and helping my teammates and being a good leader out there. That’s all I’m going to do.”

