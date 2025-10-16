Atkinson comes home to say goodbye as a Blue Jacket

Cam Atkinson walked into Nationwide Arena on a fall day in 2011 and encountered a turning point in his career.

He wasn’t supposed to make it to the NHL, the quintessential player whose big heart and burning desire weren't going to be enough to overcome his lack of size against the world’s best. He was always one of the best players wherever he skated and wanted nothing other than to be an NHL player, but he was a sixth-round draft pick, the hockey world telling him not to bet his future on sticking at the highest level.

Through it all, Atkinson always had a strong-willed belief to prove the naysayers wrong. In early October 2011, he proved he was right.

After a solid preseason with the Blue Jackets, he was called into the coaches' offices to find out his fate with the team’s Oct. 7 season opener just days away.

“At the time they were kind of messing with me and asking how I felt and how I thought I did,” Atkinson remembers. “I was like, ‘I thought I played OK.’ They were like, ‘Do you think you’ve made the team?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, you guys tell me.’ And they said, ‘Call your parents because you’re going to be on the opening night roster.'

“That obviously was really special. Walking out from the room to go to the bench and calling my parents and looking around – that was truly a pinch-me moment. I’ll never forget the feeling, what I was wearing and looking around when no one was in the building and just thinking to myself, ‘All the hard work has paid off.’ ”

Looking back, that moment was the first step in what would become a signature CBJ career. As Atkinson said, everything he’d worked for from the first time he stepped on the ice at 2 years old was coming true, and that conversation sparked a 13-season, 809-game NHL journey that concludes tonight.

One of the biggest fan favorites in team history, Atkinson will say goodbye to the game as a player after signing a one-day contract this morning to retire as a Blue Jacket. Before tonight’s game against Colorado, Atkinson will don his familiar No. 13 sweater and get one final skate around the ice, all with the roaring backdrop of the Nationwide Arena faithful who had his back for his decade in Columbus.