Fantilli scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Flames to push point streak to 5

The game was feisty and physical.

“Everybody gets more into it when there's an edge and it becomes a little bit more personal,” Fantilli said. “Guys go out there and finish their checks a little bit more.”

Coleman made it 3-1 at 14:59. A shot by Andersson went off Merzlikins and Coleman was in front to put in the rebound. He has five goals.

“Every guy needs to be better tomorrow,” Coleman said. “It’s one of those things where you look inside and see what you did and change up whatever you need to do to be better from the draw.”

Fantilli upped the lead to 4-1 at 4:46 of the third period, completing a 2-on-1 by one-timing a pass from Marchenko for his fifth goal. Fantilli came out of the box to join the rush after serving a roughing minor to Merzlikins.

Kadri made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 11:00 on a snap shot between the circles.

Marchenko scored into an empty net at 18:20 for the 5-2 final.

“We're definitely going in the right direction,” Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier said. “We're still missing some big pieces, but everyone that's playing is doing a really good job, and we’ve just got to find ways to win every night. That's what we're doing right now.

“Winning is way more fun. Ask anyone, they'll tell you.”

NOTES: Werenski tied the Blue Jackets record for longest point streak by a defenseman set by Bryan Berard (2005-06) and Jaroslav Spacek (2002-03)… Voronkov has seven points (three goals, four assists) in a five-game point streak. … Johnson has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games. … Flames forward Justin Kirkland left the game after two shifts in the first period with a lower-body injury. There was no update. … Wolf had an assist on the Kardi goal. Both of his NHL assists have come this season.