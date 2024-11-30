COLUMBUS -- Adam Fantilli scored twice when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 at Nationwide Arena on Friday to extend their point streak to five games.
Fantilli scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Flames to push point streak to 5
Marchenko has goal, 2 assists for Columbus; Wolf makes 29 saves for Calgary
Kirill Marchenkohad a goal and two assists, Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Dmitri Voronkov had two assists for the Blue Jackets (10-9-3), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves.
“Last year, we went on that bit of a losing skid,” Fantilli said. “You never want to get used to losing and having a bit of a bit of a winning culture in here, and how much fun we have with each other and how tight of a group we have, it makes it way more enjoyable to come to the rink every day.”
Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored, and Dustin Wolf made 29 saves for the Flames (12-8-4), who are 0-1-1 after a four-game winning streak.
“I thought we were a lazier group tonight and not overly pleased with our game,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “We didn’t have a lot of guys at their best today.”
Fantilli put Columbus ahead 1-0 at 11:56 of the first period with a shot from the left circle to end a 13-game goal drought.
“We talked about us playing faster than we did the other night,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said of the 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. “And we did that. Not necessarily the start but the whole thought process was to play fast. There was some physicality in the game, and we held our own, stuck up for each other, and that's the right thing to do.”
Kent Johnson made it 2-0 at 16:42. He skated down the right wing on a 2-on-1 and faked a pass to Cole Sillinger before scoring inside the far post.
Johnson has at least a point (five goals, seven assists) in all eight games he’s played. He missed 14 games with a shoulder injury.
“The first period was awful. The second period was awful. The third a push,” Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. “Just not good enough. … We have to be better on the road.”
Werenski scored at 4:43 of the second period to make it 3-0 and extend his point streak to seven games (14 points; five goals, nine assists). After Marchenko couldn’t stuff the puck at the left post, Werenski got to the loose puck for his eighth goal.
The game was feisty and physical.
“Everybody gets more into it when there's an edge and it becomes a little bit more personal,” Fantilli said. “Guys go out there and finish their checks a little bit more.”
Coleman made it 3-1 at 14:59. A shot by Andersson went off Merzlikins and Coleman was in front to put in the rebound. He has five goals.
“Every guy needs to be better tomorrow,” Coleman said. “It’s one of those things where you look inside and see what you did and change up whatever you need to do to be better from the draw.”
Fantilli upped the lead to 4-1 at 4:46 of the third period, completing a 2-on-1 by one-timing a pass from Marchenko for his fifth goal. Fantilli came out of the box to join the rush after serving a roughing minor to Merzlikins.
Kadri made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 11:00 on a snap shot between the circles.
Marchenko scored into an empty net at 18:20 for the 5-2 final.
“We're definitely going in the right direction,” Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier said. “We're still missing some big pieces, but everyone that's playing is doing a really good job, and we’ve just got to find ways to win every night. That's what we're doing right now.
“Winning is way more fun. Ask anyone, they'll tell you.”
NOTES: Werenski tied the Blue Jackets record for longest point streak by a defenseman set by Bryan Berard (2005-06) and Jaroslav Spacek (2002-03)… Voronkov has seven points (three goals, four assists) in a five-game point streak. … Johnson has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games. … Flames forward Justin Kirkland left the game after two shifts in the first period with a lower-body injury. There was no update. … Wolf had an assist on the Kardi goal. Both of his NHL assists have come this season.