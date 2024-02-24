Clifton's 1st goal helps Sabres edge Blue Jackets

Clifton put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 3:05 of the third period with a shot from the right point that deflected off the shoulder of goalie Daniil Tarasov and fluttered into the net.

“I don’t think he (Tarasov) saw it and it ends up going in,” Clifton said. “He catches it if there’s no net-front presence there.”

His last goal was March 2, 2023, for the Boston Bruins against the Sabres.

“It’s always nice to contribute offensively,” he said. “I’ve got some chances, missed some chances and they just haven’t been going in. It’s just part of it. You don’t try to change anything. I don’t focus on it too much.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres (26-27-4), who have won three of four and five straight on the road.

“The guys were very intense,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said. “The pace was high. The compete was high. When we have those two things, things usually work out for the better.

“When you have three stars of the game and two of them are goaltenders, that tells you something. Both teams generated some chances. We generated a lot more and probably should have had a couple more (goals). That's the way it goes. As long as you have enough to win. I'm pretty happy with that.”