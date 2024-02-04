Jenner brings the offense in first All-Star experience

When it was all said and done, Jenner will remember the whole weekend as much as anything else, as he had the chance in his 11th season to hang out with the best of the best and show what he could do on the ice.

“Obviously when you win the first one, you’re like, ‘One more,’” he said. “Definitely would have liked to win, but just trying to enjoy it and have fun. It didn’t go our way in the finals, so that’s fine. I’ll remember this experience, and it’s been awesome.”

Jenner was chosen by Team McDavid in Thursday’s player draft, joining a squad that featured all the above names as well as Sam Reinhart, Robert Thomas, Rasmus Dahlin, Tomas Hertl and goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Sergei Bobrovsky. Actor and comedian Will Arnett served as the celebrity captain for the squad.

Jenner, who scored 13 times in the first 29 games of the season before suffering a broken jaw, said he was glad the injury healed in time for him to make it to the All-Star Weekend held less than two hours from his hometown of Dorchester, Ontario.

“Very special weekend,” he said. “I was out six weeks with the jaw. I found out the news about a month ago, and I had a couple weeks left. It’s really something to look forward to. I was pumped to be back in the lineup with the guys but to be able to do this, too. I just had a blast all weekend.”

The CBJ captain said he had a jersey and a stick signed by all the All-Star participants, something he’ll be able to bring home with him to commemorate the experience. In the meantime, now, Jenner will hit the road for a little vacation before the Jackets get back in action Saturday vs. Tampa Bay in Nationwide Arena.

“I’ve texted some of the guys on the team,” he said. “They’re on the beach enjoying the sun, as they should be, recharging, and I'm excited to go do that now for a couple of days before we get back. It’s nice how the break lines up where it’s after this game for me. I’ll be looking to get some R and R and come back ready to go.”