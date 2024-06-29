Blue Jackets make five picks to conclude 2024 draft

The Columbus Blue Jackets wrapped up the 2024 National Hockey League Draft by selecting five players during rounds two through seven on Saturday. During the two-day draft, the Blue Jackets used their six picks to select one forward, four defensemen and one goaltender.

The Blue Jackets selected defenseman Charlie Elick, 18, from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League in the second round, 36th overall. The 6-3, 202-pound blueliner has collected 8-32-40 and 109 PIM in 130 career games with Brandon from 2021-24. Born in Villach, Austria, but raised in Calgary, Alberta, Elick notched 4-23-27 with 71 penalty minutes, 133 shots on goal and a +4 plus/minus rating in 65 games with the Wheat Kings in 2023-24 to rank third among club defensemen in assists and points. He has represented Canada at several international tournaments, earning a gold medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (0-2-2, 5 GP) and at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championships (0-3-3, 7 GP).

Columbus acquired a second-round selection, 60th overall, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick (69th overall) and fifth-round pick (133rd overall). With the 60th pick, the Blue Jackets selected Saskatoon Blades goaltender Evan Gardner. The 18-year-old posted a 21-5-0 record with a 1.91 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 30 appearances during his rookie season with Saskatoon in 2023-24. A native of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Gardner was named a finalist for the WHL’s Rookie of the Year (East Division) after finishing the season with the highest SV% and lowest GAA in the league.

In the third round with the 86th overall pick, the Blue Jackets selected blueliner Luca Marrelli, 18, from the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6-2, 185-pound blueliner has recorded 11-86-97 with 66 penalty minutes and a cumulative +9 plus/minus rating in 187 career outings with Oshawa from 2021-24. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Marrelli ranked second on the club in assists and sixth in scoring in 2023-24 with 6-51-57 in 67 appearances and was named to the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Columbus used its fourth-round pick, 101st overall, to select defenseman Tanner Henricks from the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League. The 17-year-old registered 0-9-9 with 12 PIM in 59 games during his rookie season with the Stars in 2023-24. The 6-4, 206-pound blueliner helped the United States win a bronze medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (0-1-1, 5 GP). A native of Mission Viejo, California, Henricks is committed to play at St. Cloud State University for the 2025-26 season.

In the sixth round with the 165th overall pick, the Blue Jackets selected blueliner Luke Ashton, 19, from the Langley Rivermen of the British Columbia Hockey League. The North Vancouver, British Columbia native has totaled 20-25-45 in 134 career BCHL games with the Langley Rivermen and Vernon Vipers from 2021-24. The 6-6, 231-pound blueliner set career highs and recorded the most goals by a BCHL defenseman with 18-18-36 and 18 PIM in 53 outings with Langley in 2023-24. He is committed to play at Minnesota State University (Mankato) for the 2024-25 season.

Blue Jackets Draft Recap:

Round 1 (4) – Cayden Lindstrom, C (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Round 2 (36) – Charlie Elick, D (Brandon/WHL)

Round 2 (60) – Evan Gardner, G (Saskatoon/WHL)

Round 3 (86) – Luca Marrelli, D (Oshawa/OHL)

Round 4 (101) – Tanner Henricks, D (Lincoln/USHL)

Round 6 (165) – Luke Ashton, D (Langley/BCHL).