Camp Q&A: Harris excited to join the culture of the Blue Jackets

During the offseason, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded former All-Star forward Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens, receiving defensemen Jordan Harris in return to help bolster their blue line.

Harris has played in 131 games in the NHL over the past three seasons, recording eight goals and 32 total points. The 24-year-old from Haverhill, Mass., was drafted by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Northeastern University.

The new CBJ defenseman met with BlueJackets.com on Saturday after CBJ practice. The conversation has been edited for length.

How does it feel to get back on the ice after the offseason?

“It's really nice to get back to some real action, real drills and skating with these guys. It's fun again. Get some contact in the corner and full-speed stuff. You can only play so much, you know, four-on-four, full ice in the summer before you’re ready to get back.”

What kind of things do you do in the offseason on and off the ice?

“I go back home to (Massachusetts) and train at a place called Mike Boyle's, so that's four days a week in the gym. A lot of guys stay in the area. It's really good. We did like, early morning sessions, so we skate before workouts and then cut the ice and then scrimmage. That's the week before we come back. So that's a really good way to get back here.”

Do you play any other sports?

“Yeah, we play some golf once or twice a week. Not that much. Play a lot of pickleball. It's kind of all the craze. I got my girlfriend in it. We're really competitive with each other, and she always wants to play. Even now during camp, like, I can't play pickleball.”

Have you explored Columbus yet?

“A good amount. We've gone into the suburbs a bit, to the East marketplace, drove around New Albany and then just walked around the city. We live five minutes from here. Checked out all the restaurants. It's a great area.”

How does this training camp compare to the ones that you have experienced while you were with the Canadiens?

“It's similar in the sense of the tempo and the productivity. We're out there, we're working hard, and we're skating, but not just mindlessly. Like, we're getting something out of it. It’s very detail-oriented, which is good.”

What kind of things do you work on while you're in training camp?

“A lot. I mean, it's a lot to process in terms of new systems and kind of what the team wants to do as a whole, so you definitely want to focus on that stuff. Again, like getting some of your little details back in the summer, you don't really have strict drills the coach wants from you. You're more so working on your individual skills. So just get your legs onto you and make sure you're super detailed and all that stuff.”

What were your initial reactions to being a part of the Blue Jackets?

“Excitement, for sure. I didn't know much about the club, just a few guys, and then just kind of, the direction the organization was heading in, there's excitement because I feel like I fit in well in terms of where a lot of guys are in their careers. They’re very hungry for growth. I feel like in some organizations that might be a little underrated. We're trying to prove to everyone what Columbus is about and what style of hockey we’re gonna play. (Head coach Dean Evason) feels the same way, and you can feel that energy from him. I identify myself really strongly with that sense. It's been great so far, the guys have been fantastic.”