Camp Q&A: Jenner embracing the hard work of training camp

In Blue Jackets history, Boone Jenner stands alone as a singular figure.

With Jenner going into his 13th NHL season, no one has spent as many years wearing Union Blue as the captain, and his 741 games are the most in team history. In that time, he’s scored 199 goals – yes, the next one will be quite a milestone – and added 184 assists for 383 points, marks that are third, sixth and fourth, respectively, in team history.

He also does everything a hockey player needs to do – battling for pucks, throwing the body, blocking shots, standing at the netfront on the power play, killing penalties, and leading the way both on the ice and in the locker room.

Coming off an injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign in which he still scored seven goals and tallied 19 points in 26 games, Jenner had a memorable offseason as well with the birth of his son, Tommy.

TRAINING CAMP PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH: Schedule and roster | Training camp home

Jenner spoke with BlueJackets.com during camp about the first few days of fatherhood, his summer and his excitement to get the season going. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

BlueJackets.com: You and your wife, Maggie, welcomed your first child during training camp. How's fatherhood been through the first week and a half?

Jenner: “It’s been unbelievable. Just a surreal experience and emotions. I’m just so happy and proud of our family and my wife, and we’re very excited obviously. It’s brought so much joy to us in the last two weeks. We’re just having a blast with it, and it’s the biggest blessing we’ve both had in our lives."

There’s a number of fathers on the team now. Is it nice to be able to share the experience with them?

“There are so many conversations we have about parenting, and now I actually kind of know a little bit more about what they were talking about in years past with what they have at home now. To experience it is awesome. We have some great fathers in here, and we talk a lot about the kids. I’m happy to share that with them and share our stories together.”

What do you think is going to be harder – chasing a baby around or keeping 23 hockey players in line?

“I don’t know. I’ve got a lot more of my focus at home right now, so hopefully some of these guys stop acting like kids (laughs).”

Before that, how was your summer?

“It was great. Just went back home for the most part, and you get to just relax and see family and friends. No big trips this year, just settled in at home, and then we were here from late July on so I got to enjoy some Columbus summer as well. It was really good.”

What is home like for you?

“It’s a lot of family time. Both my brothers still live back home, very close to me, and the same with both parents. I get to see them a lot. I try to cherish that time. During the season, we don’t get to see them much, and they have kids and stuff growing up now, so we try to get there as much as we can. My wife’s family is not too far, so we went up there quite a bit to see them.”

You had a farm growing up, right?

“Yeah, we did. My dad still has the farm.”

Do you ever get out there anymore and put some work in?

“If you ask him, not enough, that’s for sure. We try to get out there as much as we can, and it’s such a good spot to go back to. It really feels like home. We grew up there, and we have so many great memories (from) the chaos that ensued from growing up on a farm. My brothers and I live close now, so when we’re back home, we try to get over there when we can. My dad still has the cattle, he has chickens and goats and everything. We don’t know how he does it, but he does it. He’s extremely hard-working. We have a bunch of land all together there, and it’s pretty fun. No days off.”

Did you enjoy being around the animals?

“Absolutely. I’m biased, but there’s no better way to grow up with the lessons you learn and the values with hard work. I think we had such a blast looking back. Like I said, I don’t know how my dad did it with him and my mom raising us three playing competitive hockey and then having their full-time jobs and then having the farm as well. We helped out quite a bit, and a lot of times, it wasn’t fun. But looking back, I’m so grateful for a lot of the memories I have from that. I think it's definitely part of who I am today. I value those experiences, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

What are some of the leisure activities that you do during the summer, a chance to get outdoors and have some fun?

“We have a cottage on Lake Erie, so I get to enjoy that as much as we can. It’s pretty close to where we live in the summer, so we can pop up there for a weekend. We enjoy going up there and just relaxing on the beach and at the lake. I would say that and some golf, obviously. Otherwise that’s about it.”

Did you play any other sports growing up? You mentioned golf.

“We lived beside a golf course, actually, so my brothers and I would walk over there and play. We actually stored all their golf carts at our house, and that was the deal – we got to play for free. We all ended up working there. So I played golf and then played lacrosse. That was my other sport. I played soccer when I was really young, but after that it was just hockey and lacrosse. Lacrosse was kind of nice because it just went to the end of June, so July and August, you’re just kind of doing whatever. But lacrosse was definitely my second favorite sport behind hockey, and I really enjoyed it.”

You said you came back in July. You’re here when guys get back throughout the summer. Is it nice to see everyone and skate with whoever comes through?

“Yeah, it’s great. We had a few guys here, (Ivan Provorov) and myself throughout July skating together, and then a few guys started rolling in. (Mathieu Olivier) and Elvis (Merzlikins) were here as well. By the end of August, you see everybody rolling in, it starts ramping up. It really felt like camp was right around the corner in late August, but you still have to wait a couple of weeks. We were champing at the bit and excited. It’s an exciting time when everybody comes back to town.”

I think everybody is excited this time of year. (Head coach Dean Evason) says it’s the best time of the year. Can you put the anticipation you feel into words?

“I don’t know how to describe it. The excitement, anticipation, it just gets your heart rate going. It’s like that first day of camp is like Christmas morning, you’re just so excited. You know the work has been put in, you feel great, you feel prepared and you’re excited for the year. Obviously you don’t now what’s to come, but you’re just going out there and giving your best. I know we love playing together and competing with each other. That’s what we’ve done since day one at camp, and that’s what we’ll continue to do to get ourselves ready for day one.”

It’s like farming – you plan the seeds and see what happens.

“Absolutely. We’ve done a lot of that. Guys have come in prepared and hungry, and we’re pushing each other. We’re ready to hit the ground running. We know the start is big. Every team is saying that right now, but for us, it’s about game one and getting that win and preparing ourselves the best way we can. Each day we’re trying to get ready and push ourselves.”