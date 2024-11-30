Blue Jackets acquire D Daemon Hunt, draft picks from Minnesota

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Daemon Hunt, a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, 2026 third-round (previously acquired from Colorado) and fourth-round (previously acquired from Toronto) picks and a 2027 second-round pick from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Hunt has been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

“Daemon is a very good, young defenseman and we are excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family. In addition to adding a very good prospect, the draft picks we’ve acquired provide us with valuable assets that we can use to improve our club moving forward,” said Waddell. “I’d also like to thank David for his contributions during his time with our organization and wish him well.”

Hunt, 22, has registered one assist in 13 career NHL games with the Wild over the past two seasons. He collected 0-1-1 in 12 contests after making his NHL debut in 2023-34 and had two shots on goal in his lone appearance with the Wild this season on October 15 at St. Louis.

The 6-1, 201-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba was selected by the Wild in the third round, 65th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft. He has registered 6-39-45 and 48 penalty minutes in 125 career AHL games with the Iowa Wild, including 0-4-4 and five penalty minutes in nine contests this season. In 163 career Western Hockey League games, he collected 33-61-94 with 81 penalty minutes and a cumulative +3 plus/minus rating with the Moose Jaw Warriors from 2017-22. He served as the club’s captain during his final two seasons, including 2021-22 when he tallied a career-high 17-22-39, 41 PIM and was +14 in 46 games.

Jiricek, 21, was selected by the Blue Jackets with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He tallied 1-10-11 and 28 penalty minutes in 53 games with the club over the past three seasons, including 0-1-1 and four penalty minutes in six outings this season. He added 15-45-60 and 59 penalty minutes in 88 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters since 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Sunday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from United Center is 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.