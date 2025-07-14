Blue Jackets to participate in 2025 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

The Columbus Blue Jackets will begin preparations for the 2025-26 National Hockey League season at the Prospects Challenge to be held from September 11-15 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. This year’s participating clubs will include the Blue Jackets along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. Practice sessions and tournament games will be held at LECOM Harborcenter located at 100 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York, 14203 (Phone – 716/855-4767).

Columbus will take part in the Prospects Challenge for the second-straight year. Prior to joining the Prospects Challenge, the Blue Jackets made 21 appearances at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City where the club won the tournament title on five occasions, capturing the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup in 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The Blue Jackets’ tournament schedule includes:

Thursday, Sept. 11

7 p.m. – vs. New Jersey Devils

Friday, Sept. 12

No Game Scheduled

Saturday, Sept. 13

7 p.m. – at Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, Sept. 14

3:30 p.m. – at Pittsburgh Penguins

A complete Blue Jackets prospects roster will be available prior to the start of the tournament.