Summer Spotlight: Monahan brings leadership, offense

How he got here: Monahan has been one of the more consistent performers in the NHL throughout his 11-year career played largely with Calgary. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2013 draft amid an excellent career with Ottawa of the OHL, Monahan went straight from the junior ranks to the NHL and began his career with seven straight seasons of at least 20 goals with the Flames. Traded to Montreal in 2022, he missed most of his first season with the Canadiens with injury, then had a strong season a year ago. Set to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, he was traded to Winnipeg at the deadline, then signed a five-year contract with the Blue Jackets this summer.

The 2023-24 season: It was a bounce-back campaign for Monahan, who played only 25 games with the Habs in 2022-23 because of season-ending hip surgery. It was the first major injury of the center’s career, and Monahan showed he was back to the same old Monahan by posting 13 goals and 35 points in 49 games with Montreal and 13 more tallies with 24 points in 34 games with the Jets. He also won 54.9 percent of his faceoffs and had nine power-play goals during the campaign.

Top moment: It wasn’t Monahan’s first-ever game at Calgary, but it certainly had to be special Feb. 19 when he returned to the Stampede City and posted a hat trick for the Jets in a 5-3 loss to the Flames. Monahan scored a natural hat trick with three goals in a span of 5:17 in the opening period to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead, scoring on the power play at 6:07, tallying just 42 seconds later and then adding the third goal at 11:24 of the period. It was one of four multigoal games for Monahan on the season.