Summer Spotlight: Gudbranson brings experience to the CBJ blue line

By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Number: 44

Birth date: Jan. 7, 1992 (age 31)

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario

Height, Weight: 6-5, 222

2022-23 Stats: 70 GP, 1-12-13

Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Three years remaining until UFA status)

It wouldn’t mean much to the average fan, but for Erik Gudbranson, his membership to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium holds a personal significance.

After seven previous stops in his NHL career – five in a three-season stretch – the defenseman finally found an NHL home when he signed long-term with the Blue Jackets last summer, and being able to visit the Zoo with his young kids whenever he wanted meant a lot. So when last year’s tough campaign came to a close, Gudbranson was happy on every level to know where he’d be returning for the upcoming season.

“I think from a hockey standpoint, I get to go work on my game this summer and not have any other concerns and worries,” he said. “The planning that goes into moving around with the families is quite a bit. My wife is happy. She’s got a lot less stress just coming back here and going right back into our house.

“That’s gonna be one of the biggest things. With two kids, we’ve been around the city a lot. We’ve gotten to see a lot of the sights. It’s been great.”

Columbus signed Gudbranson to add a veteran to a young defensive corps, plus his size and snarl was something the Blue Jackets had been missing. He had to take on big responsibility a season ago thanks to the injuries that hit every area of the team, and Gudbranson’s game improved as the season went on and he became more comfortable.

As the Blue Jackets continue to try to build a defense that can be a playoff contender, Gudbranson figures to be a veteran piece the team can lean on.

“When we first came here to where we are now, we didn’t leave this team in a better situation,” he said at the end of the season. “We have to figure that out and fix it. We’re going to do our darnedest to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Top Moment of 2022-23

Gudbranson was brought in to bring an edge to the Blue Jackets and discourage some of the physical play that bedeviled Columbus two seasons ago, and he did just that. Rarely did anyone want to challenge one of the biggest men in the NHL, so Gudbranson rarely had to fight. One time he did, though, was a Dec. 23 win at Chicago, as he had enough of Blackhawks pest Boris Katchouk and didn’t hesitate to drop the gloves when the time was right. It was the kind of moment players around the NHL were sure to take note of.

Gudbranson’s Top Highlight

CBJ@WPG: Gudbranson's shot bounces in for 100th point

Stat to Know 

Gudbranson has been around the NHL, as he skated for those seven different teams over 11 seasons before inking a four-year deal with the Blue Jackets last summer. Yet he had never played as many minutes as he did this past season, as his 21:18 average time on ice per game was a personal high. That’s likely not how the Blue Jackets planned it, as injuries throughout the entire blue line led to a point where Gudbranson had to step up and take on more. In a six-man group that often dressed three players who were under 50 games played in the league throughout the season, Gudbranson was a consistent leader the Blue Jackets needed as the season went by.

2023-24 Expectations 

It took some time for Gudbranson to settle in with the Blue Jackets, but by the end of the season, he was what the team was looking for – a veteran who could settle things down and play big minutes if he had to, plus a physical presence other teams did not want to trifle with. Columbus has a large collection of right-shot defensemen, but it’s easy to see someone like Mike Babcock taking a liking to the rugged veteran, who could be someone who slides into a lower-lineup spot and does his job with little fanfare. He’s also a respected voice in the room who can help this young team along.