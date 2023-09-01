Number: 40
Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
The young goalie with a lot of potential has been getting his feet wet the past few seasons
Birth date: March 27, 1999 (age 24)
Birthplace:Novokuznetsk, Russia
Height, Weight:6-5, 185
2022-23 Stats:17 GP, 4-11-1, 3.91 GAA, .892 save percentage
Contract: Signed through 2024-25 season (Two years remaining until RFA status)
Daniil Tarasov earned a four-game cameo with the Blue Jackets in the 2021-22 season, making his NHL debut before going on the shelf because of hip surgery.
Last season was a chance to gain even more NHL experience, and it started in game one when Tarasov was the starter for the Blue Jackets' season opener at Carolina. While injuries again limited Tarasov at times, he was happy to get the chance to gain more playing time at the highest level.
"Every game I'm feeling better," Tarasov said midway through the season. "I am learning a lot of lessons every game. It's big for my development for the future. I'm trying to put it more like in my head, what happens in the game, how I can react for different situations on the ice."
The 2017 third-round draft choice has a lot of potential, as evidenced by his impressive performances overseas in the KHL as well as Finland's Liiga. The first thing that stands out is Tarasov's size, as he takes up a lot of net at 6-foot-5. He also has a lot of athleticism, and the more he learns the game, the better he'll continue to get.
Tarasov has already had a few standout performances at the NHL level, and the hope is consistency will come the more he plays. He's a big goalie with a bright future as long as he stays on his current development path.
"You look at his body of work and what he looks like in the net, he's trending the right way," former head coach Brad Larsen said last season. "He's a guy that has a big frame on him. He's very under control and calm when he's on his game. There's a lot to like about his game."
Top Moment of 2022-23
Tarasov had a night to remember when the Blue Jackets picked up a 5-3 win against visiting Florida on Nov. 20. The netminder made a career-best 47 saves on 50 shots against, allowing the Blue Jackets to get the win against a powerful Panthers team that would go on to the Stanley Cup Final. Making it even more special was the fact the goalie on the other end of the ice was Sergei Bobrovsky, also a native of Tarasov's hometown of Novokuznetsk. Florida had 95 shot attempts in the game but Tarasov stood tall in the win.
Tarasov's Top Highlights
CBJ@LAK: Tarasov makes a point-blank save on Kaliyev
Stat to Know
Tarasov came over to North America late in the 2021 season after concluding a successful campaign with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in Russia's KHL. Since then, he has skated in 21 games with the Blue Jackets and 28 more with Cleveland for a total of just 49 games in North American the last two-plus seasons. Injuries have played a major part in that, but whatever happens this upcoming season, it seems likely the Blue Jackets will want Tarasov to get more games under his belt. It's a position where experience matters, and Tarasov unfortunately hasn't gotten a ton the past two seasons.
2023-24 Expectations
It looks as though Tarasov will go into the season on the roster, likely backing up Elvis Merzlikins, but the Russian will do anything he can to grab the lion's share of the playing time. At some point down the road, it's easy to see him as a potential starter in the league given his size and pedigree, but this upcoming season will be about gaining some playing time and righting the ship after a difficult past two seasons. Tarasov should at the very least be a capable backup but could be even more if he continues to grow his game.