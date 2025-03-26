Blue Jackets sign defenseman Caleb MacDonald to entry level contract

The 6-3, 224-pound blueliner recorded three goals and seven assists in 35 games this season as a sophomore at the University of North Dakota

mac_16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed University of North Dakota defenseman Caleb MacDonald to a two-year, entry level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

MacDonald, 22, recorded three goals and seven assists for 10 points with 42 penalty minutes, 68 blocked shots, 51 shots on goal and a +7 plus/minus rating in 35 appearances during his sophomore campaign at North Dakota (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) in 2024-25. He was tied for the team lead in penalty minutes and blocked shots and ranked third-T in plus/minus rating.

“Caleb MacDonald is a big, strong defenseman who excels at blocking shots and being sound and sturdy in the defensive zone," said Waddell. “We are pleased to welcome him to the Blue Jackets and look forward to his taking the next steps in his career with our organization.”

The 6-3, 224-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario registered 7-17-24 with 80 PIM and a cumulative +20 plus/minus rating in 66 career collegiate appearances at North Dakota and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2023-25. He made his college debut at Alaska-Fairbanks in 2023-24 and led club freshmen in scoring with 4-10-14 and 28 blocked shots in 31 contests.

Prior to college, MacDonald collected 16-79-95 and 237 PIM in 126 career outings with the Whitecourt Wolverines in the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2020-23. He was named the league’s most outstanding defenseman and to the North All-Star Team in his final campaign in 2022-23 after ranking second among AJHL blueliners in assists and points and sixth in penalty minutes with 9-50-59 and 124 PIM in 59 games with the Wolverines.

FULL CALEB MACDONALD STATS

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday against the Vancouver Canucks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

