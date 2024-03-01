Blue Jackets sign Max McCue to three-year entry-level contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Max McCue to a three-year entry level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season, President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor John Davidson announced today.

McCue, 21, has registered 48 goals and 82 assists for 130 points with 234 penalty minutes, a cumulative +40 plus/minus rating and 261 shots on goal in 208 career games over five seasons with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League from 2019-24. He has added 8-4-12 with 19 penalty minutes and a cumulative +10 plus/minus rating in 25 playoff games with the Knights.

McCue has recorded 24-26-50 with seven game-winning goals, 92 penalty minutes, a +20 plus/minus rating and 98 shots on goal in 52 games with London in 2023-24. The 6-1, 183-pound forward has set career highs as well as leads the club in penalty minutes and game-winning goals and ranks fifth in goals. The Sudbury, Ontario native was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round, 156th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from United Center is 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7:30 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.