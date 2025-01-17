Blue Jackets sign Jake Christiansen to two-year extension

The 25-year-old defenseman has set single-season highs in points and games played this season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Jake Christiansen to a two-year, $1.95 million contract extension ($975,000 AAV) through the 2026-27 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Christiansen, 25, has recorded two goals and 12 assists for 14 points with 17 penalty minutes and 84 shots on goal, while averaging 13:24 of ice time in 89 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He has set single-season career highs in assists, points and games played with 1-6-7, 11 PIM and a +4 plus/minus rating in 45 appearances this season. He originally signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on Mar. 4, 2020.

“Jake is a mobile, puck-moving defenseman who continues to improve and become a consistent contributor on our blueline this season,” said Waddell. “His high character fits in well in our dressing room and we are excited about his future with our club.”

A native of West Vancouver, British Columbia, Christiansen registered 1-0-1 in eight contests with the Blue Jackets in his first NHL campaign in 2021-22. He also collected 0-4-4 in 24 outings in 2022-23 before posting 0-2-2 in 12 games in 2023-24.

The 6-0, 197-blueliner has added 40-100-140 and 134 PIM in 211 career American Hockey League appearances with the Cleveland Monsters from 2020-24. He was named to the AHL’s Second All-Star Team (2021-22, 2023-24) and to the AHL All-Star Classic (2023, 2024) in two of his four campaigns in the league and ranked fourth-T among AHL blueliners in scoring in 2023-24 with 13-33-46 in 62 contests. He totaled 50-102-152 and 114 penalty minutes in 297 career games with the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League from 2015-20.

