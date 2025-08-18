Blue Jackets sign F Hudson Fasching to one-year, two-way contract

The 30-year-old wing has recorded 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points in 175 career NHL games

Hudson 16x9
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

"Hudson Fasching is a hard-working, responsible winger with size who plays with a great deal of energy," said Waddell. "His high character, experience and versatility strengthens our organizational depth up front and we’re happy to welcome him to the Blue Jackets.”

Fasching, 30, has recorded 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points with 30 penalty minutes, 167 hits and 179 shots on goal in 175 career games with the New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres since making his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season. He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth-round, 118th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The native of Apple Valley, Minnesota collected 2-2-4, six penalty minutes and 51 shots on goal in 43 appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. He set single-season career highs in goals, points, shots on goal and games played in 2022-23 with 10-9-19 and 61 shots in 49 outings with New York and collected a career high in assists the following campaign with 4-10-14 in 45 appearances with the club in 2023-24.

The 6-3, 209-pound winger has added 78-84-162, 105 PIM and 577 shots on goal in 308 career AHL games with the Bridgeport Islanders, Tucson Roadrunners and Rochester Americans over nine AHL campaigns from 2016-25. He collected 1-1-2 in seven outings with Bridgeport in 2024-25.

Fasching played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Minnesota from 2013-16, finishing with 46-48-94 and 62 PIM in 115 contests. He has represented the United States at several international tournaments, including the 2016 IIHF World Championships, 2014 and 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships as well as 2013 IIHF U18 World Championships (silver medal).

FULL HUDSON FASCHING STATISTICS

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

Blue Jackets sign D Daemon Hunt to two-way contract

Blue Jackets unveil 25th Season theme nights and exclusive ticket packages

Blue Jackets sign Forward Mikael Pyyhtia to a one-year contract

Lindstrom grew as a person, player on his road to recovery 

Blue Jackets announce changes to Cleveland Monsters' staff

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ goaltenders

Blue Jackets name Barry Brennan strength and conditioning coach

Single-game tickets for the Blue Jackets' 25th season on sale starting Friday

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ defensemen

Prospect Watch: Breaking down the CBJ forwards

Hedin Raftheim adds size to the CBJ prospect pool

What the Blue Jackets lineup might look like come opening night

School days: College comes calling for many CBJ prospects

Blue Jackets hope Griffin can be a diamond in the rough

Blue Jackets sign D Dysin Mayo to one-year, two-way contract

Analyzing the Blue Jackets 2025-26 schedule

Blue Jackets announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Blue Jackets announce additions to hockey operations department