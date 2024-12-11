Blue Jackets sign Luca Marrelli to three-year entry level contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Luca Marrelli to a three-year entry level contract, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The defenseman was selected by Columbus in the third round, 86th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft held at the Sphere in Vegas.

Marrelli, 19, has recorded 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points with 15 penalty minutes, four power play goals, four game-winning goals, 105 shots on goal and a +16 plus/minus rating in 30 contests with the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals this season. He is tied for the OHL lead among blueliners in GWG and ranks second in goals, points and PPG (tied), third in points per game (1.33) and fourth in assists and shots on goal. He’s set single-season career highs in goals and GWG, recorded 12 multi-point efforts and collected points in 23 of his contests in 2024-25.

The Toronto, Ontario native has notched 25-112-137 with 81 PIM, 390 shots on goal and a cumulative +25 plus/minus rating in 217 career contests over four seasons with the Generals since making his OHL debut in 2021-22. He set career highs with 6-51-57 and 129 shots on goal in 67 appearances with Oshawa in 2023-24. The 6-2, 184-pound defenseman has added 2-11-13 in 27 career playoff games.

