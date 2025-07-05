Blue Jackets sign F Dmitri Voronkov to two-year contract through 2026-27

The 24-year-old forward posted career highs with 23 goals and 47 points during the 2024-25 season with Columbus

Voro Signed
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Dmitri Voronkov to a two-year, $8.35 million contract ($4.175 million AAV) through the 2026-27 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

"We are very pleased to reach this agreement with Dmitri as he is an important part of our young core," said Waddell. "He has size, strength and excellent hands and has a chance to be a very special player. We look forward to his continued growth and development as a Blue Jacket."

Voronkov, 24, has registered 41 goals and 40 assists for 81 points with 107 penalty minutes, 14 power play goals, 296 shots on goal and a cumulative +11 plus/minus, while averaging 15:06 of ice time in 148 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2023-24. He leads the club in power play goals and ranks third in goals and points (tied) over the past two seasons. He was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth-round, 114th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

A native of Angarsk, Russia, Voronkov set single-season career highs in 2024-25 after posting 23-24-47 with 55 PIM, eight PPG, 154 shots on goal and a +17 plus/minus rating on 16:47 time on ice in 73 contests. He led the team in power play goals and finished fourth in goals (tied), shots on goal and plus/minus rating.

The 6-5, 227-pound forward led NHL rookies in 2023-24 in power play goals and ranked fifth in goals, seventh in shots on goal and eighth-T in points after notching 18-16-34 with 52 PIM, six PPG and 142 shots on goal in 75 appearances with Columbus. He also posted the third-most goals and power play goals by a rookie in franchise history in 2023-24. He skated in four American Hockey League games with the Cleveland Monsters at the start of his rookie campaign.

Voronkov spent five seasons with AK Bars Kazan in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League from 2019-23, collecting 37-37-74 in 182 career games played. He set KHL career highs in 2022-23 with 18-13-31 and was +13 in 54 contests. He won a silver medal with the Olympic Athletes of Russia at the 2022 Olympic Games and represented Russia at the 2021 IIHF World Championships and 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships (silver medal).

FULL DMITRI VORONKOV STATISTICS

