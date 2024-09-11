Blue Jackets to participate in 2024 Prospects Challenge

Columbus will play three games from Friday through Monday at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets will begin preparations for the 2024-25 National Hockey League season at the Prospects Challenge to be held from September 13-16 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. This year’s participating clubs will include the Blue Jackets along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins. Practice sessions and tournament games will be held at LECOM Harborcenter located at 100 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York, 14203 (Phone – 716/855-4767).

The Blue Jackets’ full practice and tournament schedule (subject to change) includes:

Thursday, Sept. 12

10 a.m. – Practice (New Wave Energy Rink)

Friday, Sept. 13

9 a.m. – Morning Skate (KeyBank Rink)

7 p.m. – at Buffalo Sabres (KeyBank Rink)

Saturday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. – Morning Skate (New Wave Energy Rink)

3:30 p.m. – at Boston Bruins (KeyBank Rink)

Sunday, Sept. 15

10 a.m. – Practice (New Wave Energy Rink)

Monday, Sept. 16

9 a.m. – Morning Skate (New Wave Energy Rink)

1:30 p.m. – vs. Ottawa Senators (KeyBank Rink)

The Blue Jackets will be coached in Buffalo by Trent Vogelhuber, head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate. The rookie camp roster features 23 players, including 10 that were selected by the team via the NHL Draft. Leading the group of prospects will be two of the club’s first round picks from recent drafts – 2022 first round pick defenseman Denton Mateychuk (12th overall) and 2021 first round pick defenseman Corson Ceulemans (25th overall). Other drafted players scheduled to participate in the tournament include: 2024 – D Charlie Elick, G Evan Gardner, D Luca Marrelli; 2023 – RW Gavin Brindley, C Luca Pinelli, LW Tyler Peddle; 2022 – C Luca Del Bel Belluz; 2021 – LW James Malatesta.

The roster also features four players who signed entry level contracts with the club: LW Max McCue in 2024, C Hunter McKown and RW Cameron Butler in 2023 and G Nolan Lalonde in 2022.

2024 Prospects Challenge Roster (in alphabetical order)

Forwards
Defensemen
Goaltenders
94 Sam Alfano
98 Nolan Collins
35 Evan Gardner
45 Gavin Brindley
74 Corson Ceulemans
31 Nolan Lalonde
37 Cameron Butler
50 Nick DeAngelis
70 Jacob Oster
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
57 Charlie Elick
92 Pano Fimis
54 Luca Marrelli
76 Mael Lavigne
5 Denton Mateychuk
67 James Malatesta
96 Conor Walton
93 Max McCue
41 Hunter McKown
88 Tyler Peddle
53 Luca Pinelli
97 Nicholas Sima
77 Jack Van Volson

Blue Jackets veterans and rookies will open the club’s 24th training camp, presented by OhioHealth, with medicals and fitness testing on Wednesday, September 18 with the first day of practice scheduled for the following day. The Blue Jackets open preseason play on Monday, September 23 at the Buffalo Sabres. The club will open the regular season on Thursday, October 10 at the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

