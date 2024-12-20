Blue Jackets to ring in 2025 with New Year's Eve game, presented by New Amsterdam Vodka

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to celebrate the end of 2024 with the 5th Line on Tuesday, December 31 at 8 p.m. when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. The first 5,000 fans to attend the New Year’s Eve game, presented by New Amsterdam Vodka, will receive a 2025 Blue Jackets Calendar.

The festivities will include entertainment for all ages throughout the concourse including a DJ, face painting, and balloon artists. For fans ages 21 and over, champagne will be available for purchase at select bars near the McConnell entrance. The team will close out the year with post-game fireworks on the ice.

Fans can commemorate the last night of 2024 with a player-signed mystery New Year's Eve puck available for purchase through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. Sales open online at cbjauction.givesmart.com on December 31 at 9 a.m. The pucks are also available at the Foundation’s kiosk at section 110 in Nationwide Arena to purchase during the game. Pucks are available while supplies last.

Families can take advantage of the Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack which includes a ticket to the game, an OhioHealth Chiller Skate Pass and the choice of a value meal. The value meal features items like a hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries, and Pepsi products. The items will be automatically added to your mobile account and redeemable at concession stands. Select games include opportunities for post-game slapshots on the ice. The Columbus Dispatch Family Value Packs start at $30 per person. For more information or to purchase Family Value Packs, visit www.bluejackets.com/family.

