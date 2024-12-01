Blue Jackets recall F Mikael Pyyhtia

Pyyhtia skated in the first 17 games of the season for the Blue Jackets, and notched his first career goal on October 28 against Edmonton

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Mikael Pyyhtia from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Pyyhtia, 22, skated in the first 17 games of the season for the Blue Jackets, and notched his first career goal on October 28 against Edmonton. He has registered 1-3-4 with four penalty minutes in 36 career games with the team since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

A native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtia has added 11-25-36 and eight penalty minutes in 71 career games with the Monsters since 2022-23. He has collected 1-4-5, two penalty minutes and a +4 plus/minus rating in four appearances with the club this season. The 6-0, 176-pound forward was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action today when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from United Center is 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

