Blue Jackets recall five players from AHL Cleveland

Clayton, Del Bel Belluz, Malatesta, McKown and Svozil added to roster

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled five players from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Columbus’ 2024 training camp roster now stands at 36 players, including 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders.

The following players were recalled: defenseman Cole Clayton, center Luca Del Bel Belluz, left wing James Malatesta, center Hunter McKown and defenseman Stanislav Svozil.

Columbus, which is 4-3-0 in preseason play, concludes its 2024 preseason tonight at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

