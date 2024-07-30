Blue Jackets to participate in Prospects Challenge in Buffalo

The Columbus Blue Jackets will begin preparations for the 2024-25 National Hockey League season at the Prospects Challenge to be held from September 13-16 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. This year’s participating clubs will include the Blue Jackets along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins. Practice sessions and tournament games will be held at LECOM Harborcenter located at 100 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York, 14203 (Phone – 716/855-4767).

Prior to joining this year’s Prospects Challenge, Columbus made 21 appearances at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City where the club won the tournament title on five occasions, capturing the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup in 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

The Blue Jackets’ tournament schedule includes:

Friday, Sept. 13

7 p.m. – at Buffalo Sabres

Saturday, Sept. 14

3:30 p.m. – at Boston Bruins

Sunday, Sept. 15

No Game Scheduled

Monday, Sept. 16

1:30 p.m. – vs. Ottawa Senators

A complete Blue Jackets prospects roster will be available prior to the start of the tournament.