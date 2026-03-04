Blue Jackets rally in 3rd period to get past Predators

Charlie Coyle made it 3-2 at 6:07 when Damon Severson’s shot from the right point deflected in off of him.

“They had scored two greasy goals, and we needed to score some greasy goals,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. “Give Charlie credit, because you've got to get to the net. It certainly wasn't a Picasso third tonight.”

Sean Monahan had tied it 2-2 for Columbus with a short-handed goal at 1:52, scoring from the high slot with bodies in front of Nashville goalie Justus Annunen. It was his second short-handed goal in as many games.

“It's a huge momentum swing,” Coyle said. “Then what we do from there on out the next shift. The next couple of shifts determines which way we're going to go. And for the most part, we did a pretty good job of following each other shift after shift, of doing the right things and playing the right way and we get a great result from it.”