Korpisalo makes 36 saves, Bruins end Blue Jackets’ winning streak at 7

Korpisalo exited the game at 6:31 of the second period but returned a little more than six minutes later following a collision with Columbus forward Miles Wood, who was penalized on the play. During a TV timeout, Korpisalo went to the bench and returned to the net before play resumed. Before puck drop, however, he was replaced by backup Michael DiPietro, who stopped both shots he faced after being recently recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League.

Korpisalo said he was a little bit surprised but understood why he was called off the ice. Still, he was able to return and defeat his former team.

“This was a big game, regardless,” Korpisalo said. “They’re right behind us in the standings, and obviously playing against Columbus, I spent eight years there, so it’s always fun to win it.”

Jeremy Swayman was given the game off following his return from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with Team USA, which defeated Team Canada 2-1 in overtime in the gold medal game on Sunday.

“‘Korpy’ was unbelievable today,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “Glad he came back right away from the Olympics [after representing Finland] and didn’t waste any time. He wanted to be in practice and the last two days were very important for him just to be back on the ice and having practices again. He was great.

“And, Mikey, what a story. Now you know why we didn’t dress Swayman, not because we don’t trust him, but he barely practiced, and we didn’t want to risk anything. Good for Mikey. This guy has been rock-solid all year long (in Providence) and, believe it or not, that little stretch he made some key saves.”

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Morgan Geekie and Sean Kuraly also scored for the Bruins (33-20-5), who had consecutive shootout losses but extended their point streak to eight games (5-0-3).

“It’s huge,” Geekie said of the win. “It seems like everyone in our division wins every time they play, so to get these points is huge, especially to come out of the gate and get two points right away. It’s something to build off, but we know we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”