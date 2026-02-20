Blue Jackets spotlight inclusivity with Hockey Is For Everyone Night, presented by Vorys

The Columbus Blue Jackets will celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport of hockey with Hockey Is For Everyone Night, presented by Vorys, on Tuesday, March 3, when the team hosts the Nashville Predators at Nationwide Arena. Fans will receive an exclusive Hockey Is For Everyone lapel pin at the door while supplies last, commemorating the Blue Jackets’ commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all participants and fans of the sport. The evening will also feature a range of themed recognitions and fundraising opportunities, all supporting the initiative’s mission of using hockey to drive positive social change and build a more inclusive community.

As part of the celebration, the Blue Jackets are offering a Pride Ticket Package for members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. This offer includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive CBJ Pride jersey. Additionally, a portion of each ticket purchased through the initiative will be donated to Stonewall Columbus, supporting their mission to increase visibility, inclusion, and connection within the LGBTQIA+ community.

To start the evening, Leo Welsh will perform the national anthem, accompanied by an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, ensuring that fans of all abilities can experience the moment together. Throughout the night, fans can look forward to a vast representation of the hockey community in Columbus including a special on-ice introduction showcasing players from various programs that promote inclusivity and accessibility in the sport. These programs include:

Blue Jackets Hockey League

Capital Amateur Hockey Association

Central Ohio Girl’s Hockey

Columbus Chill Youth Hockey Association

Easton Youth Hockey Association

Columbus Ice Hockey Club

Newark Ice Hockey Association

Ohio AAA Blue Jackets

Columbus Blades Sled Hockey

Ohio Warriors Sled Hockey

Columbus Warriors

And more!

To recognize and further advance the inclusivity and accessibility of the sport of hockey, Vorys will donate $10,000 that will go towards multiple local organizations including Ohio Sled Hockey, Central Ohio Girls Hockey, Columbus Ice Hockey Club, and CCYHA Special Hockey during the game. The donation will provide funds to support the program’s specialized equipment needs and provide additional resources for the clubs.

The Blue Jackets Foundation game auction will feature player-signed Hockey Is For Everyone items. Fans can text CBJAUCTION to 76278 or visit cbjauction.givesmart.com to participate. A limited number of Hockey is For Everyone Night mystery pucks will also be on sale at cbjauction.givesmart.com and the Blue Jackets Foundation kiosk, located near sections 110-111.

To learn more about Hockey Is For Everyone, support the Blue Jackets Foundation’s initiative, or purchase the Pride Ticket Package, visit Hockey Is For Everyone.