PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to action in Boston

It’s getting real now.

The postseason push begins in earnest for the Blue Jackets tonight, as a gauntlet of 26 games in 48 days to end the campaign kicks off with a matchup at Boston. Columbus won 11 of its last 12 games going into the three-week Olympic break to put itself back in the mix for a Stanley Cup Playoff bid, and they’ll try to recapture that magic when they play their first game since Feb. 4 against the Bruins.

Head coach Rick Bowness and his staff put the team – sans Zach Werenski, who was off winning a gold medal with Team USA and joined the team in Boston – through six practices over the previous eight days, first working the squad to get the legs back in game shape before focusing on specific areas of its game, including special teams, late-game situations and 3-on-3 overtime.

Bowness acknowledged he’s been tweaking the team’s structure since he took over in early January, and the last six practices were sort of a mini training camp to install a few further adjustments. But when the puck drops tonight, the biggest thing he’ll want to see against the Bruins and down the stretch is competitive spirit.

“I know our players now know what we look like when we're playing well,” Bowness said. “The tweaks are over, and now it's a matter of doing it on a consistent basis. But that all being said, man, you got to have some bite to your game. Like the X’s and O's are only one part of this thing. You got to have some bite to your game ... and that's really what we're going to be looking at very closely here over the next stretch.”

The Blue Jackets will need that bite immediately, as there’s no time to wade into the water. Tonight’s game is against a Boston team that sits four points in front of the Jackets for the final wild card spot, and then the Blue Jackets return to Columbus on Saturday to face a New York Islanders team that’s four points ahead for the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

With the trade deadline looming just eight days from now, how the Blue Jackets fare out of the gate is of the utmost importance, and team members know they can make up ground or fall further behind with the first two contests out of the gate.

“We’ve been focused on that since the break started,” defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. “You need to take your rest and whatnot, but when you look at the schedule, the first two games are kind of important, eh? We’re putting our work in here, we’re getting focused, we’re getting prepared and we’re going to be ready to hit the ground running for those two games.”

Perhaps the biggest key to the CBJ turnaround before the break was an increased focus on the defensive side of the game, as Columbus went from allowing 3.38 goals per game before Bowness’ arrival to just 2.18 per contest in his first 11 games. That includes back-to-back shutouts vs. New Jersey and Chicago in the previous two games – the 13th time in team history the Blue Jackets have blankings in at least two straight – and a 146:25 active shutout streak that is the seventh longest in team history.

But as Bowness has stressed, the Blue Jackets remain on the wrong side of the bar and haven’t accomplished anything yet. They can keep making strides, though, to the ultimate goal of playoff hockey and a Stanley Cup chase starting tonight in a key conference matchup.

“I think for us as a group, it’s great,” defenseman Dante Fabbro said. “I think going into a hostile environment with a team we’re chasing, it’s just the kind of thing we need to get back into it. You use that as motivation, and obviously being on the road, that’s a tough rink to play in. But I think it’ll be a great challenge for our team.”