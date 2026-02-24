Grand-Pierre has never been one to turn down a challenge

He was claimed on waivers by Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2003, but by then, his love of the capital city was cemented. Grand-Pierre met his eventual wife, Jennifer, an Ohio native, during his time with the Blue Jackets, but it was staying in Columbus during his first offseason that truly made him want to make Central Ohio his home.

“I bought a house at the end of the season, so I ended up spending my offseason in Columbus,” Grand-Pierre said. “I remember at the time I was literally the only player that stayed back, so I got to really learn about the city. I trained here all summer, I got to meet a lot of people, and that’s probably when I really started saying, Columbus is pretty cool.

“I don’t want to say I was a trend setter, but that summer, during the season all you know is your teammates and then all of a sudden I was in the offseason all by myself, so I got to integrate myself more in the community and that’s when I really started loving the city of Columbus.”

New Adventures

Grand-Pierre played 27 games with the Trashers that season and 13 more with Washington, then went to Sweden to play during the 2004-05 NHL lockout season. The league returned a year later, but an orbital bone fracture suffered during his time in Columbus left him with bouts of double vision and considering his NHL future.

After the year in Europe, he decided to stay overseas for a variety of reasons.

“During the lockout, I went over to Europe and, one, I really, really liked the experience, and two, there’s no fighting over there, so it’s like a little less risk,” Grand-Pierre said, noting the impact of the injury. “There’s less contact, less games. It was one of those things where the injuries take a toll, and that was one that was always on my mind.

“I was like, I could be one punch away or one big hit away from my career being done, so after the lockout, I said, ‘You know what? I’m staying over in Europe and I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity and bring my kids and my wife,’ and we absolutely loved it.”

Grand-Pierre two years in Germany, then returned to the U.S. for the 2007-08 season with the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, simply because the family was building a home in New Albany and wanted to be closer. He then went back overseas, playing the next five seasons for teams in Germany, Norway, Sweden and Finland before retiring after the 2012-13 season.

From there, Grand-Pierre returned to Central Ohio, even fielding a call from Fox Sports Ohio about potentially getting into broadcasting. But after spending the previous two decades dedicating his life to hockey, he decided it was time for a break.

“I kind of thought about it, but at that point, I was kind of burned out on hockey,” he said. “It was like, I want to establish myself at something else, and I always loved real estate. I just wanted to focus on my real estate business and stuff like that and didn’t really want to get into covering hockey anymore. At that point, I’m 33, 34 years old, and it’s almost like that’s all I’ve known for the last 20 years of my life.

“I needed a break. It sounds crazy, but when you’re around people that have a normal job and you’re an athlete, it sounds appealing because you never got to do it.”

A Return To The Ice

Grand-Pierre started working in real estate during hockey offseasons starting in 2009, and he spent his first couple of years of retirement focused on the job, finding a passion for helping his clients find the perfect home.

In 2015, though, the New Albany hockey program was going to the varsity level, and a friend approached him about joining the coaching staff. At first, Grand-Pierre hesitated, but after taking the job, he fell in love with hockey again over five years with the Eagles program. Grand-Pierre also has coached a number of youth organizations and development squads in Central Ohio.

“As much as I love the hockey part of it and the coaching, to me, watching these kids in high school from being freshmen to seniors, it’s just to see what kind of men they’ve become, right?” Grand-Pierre said. “It’s so fun, I’ll be at the desk during the game and so many of my former players will stop by. To see where they were when they started to where they are now, now they’re getting married, some of them have kids, they have real jobs and they’re still connected to the game.

“It’s more about the growth of the sport, the growth of the human than just the hockey part itself. That’s really what drew me to coaching, to be honest with you.”