Grand-Pierre has never been one to turn down a challenge

February is Black History Month, and nine Black players have suited up for the Blue Jackets over a quarter-century of hockey, a list that includes Fred Brathwaite, Anson Carter, Anthony Duclair, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, Jet Greaves, Jordan Harris, Seth Jones, Greg Mauldin and Malcolm Subban. With the Blue Jackets in their 25th season, we’re featuring select journeys and stories from those who have donned the CBJ sweater.
In some ways, it feels like Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre can do it all.
He spent 16 seasons playing pro hockey all around the world, including four in Columbus. He became a successful real estate agent after his career, then began a second act in hockey as a coach and broadcaster.
Grand-Pierre also now dabbles as a goaltender after a career as a defenseman, was invited to Team Canada soccer camps as a kid and even became a U.S. citizen two years ago.
It seems like any time Grand-Pierre puts his mind and energy into something, he’s able to master it.
“Everything but golf,” Grand-Pierre said with a laugh.
Truthfully, he’s not half bad at that, either. Grand-Pierre has seemingly always found a new passion or a new way to reinvent himself over his 49 years, and he’s not about to stop.
“I still want to do more,” Grand-Pierre said. “I just don’t know exactly what it is, but I always thought life is too short to really define yourself into one thing. A lot of times, you get stuck in life where you just know one thing and you think that’s all you can do and all that you want to do, until you try something new.
“I always tell people – don’t be afraid to fail, because you’re going to fail plenty of times, but those experiences will make you grow stronger and bigger and gives you more appreciation for what you have and what you’ve accomplished.”
Learning The Game
Grand-Pierre grew up in Montreal, the son of a doctor, his father Allaix, and a nurse, his mother Michelene. The two were both born in Haiti but moved to Canada to pursue their careers, and Jean-Luc was born in February 1977.
In the same manner that someone moving to Columbus would naturally become an Ohio State football fan, the family took an interest in hockey – Allaix rooting for the Quebec Nordiques and Michelene cheering for the local Montreal Canadiens.
Jean-Luc grew up watching the local teams, and when he was around 7 years old, his parents signed him for skating lessons. It just didn't go exactly, perhaps, as planned.
“They decided we need to get this kid into a sport, and (my father) basically told my mom to put me in skating lessons, which is the start for hockey,” Grand-Pierre said. “And my mom went in and I think secretly didn’t really like hockey and the fighting and the violence and whatever, so she went to the arena and signed me up for skating lessons. About halfway through the year, my dad had the day off and took me to practice and realized I was figure skating and not playing hockey.”