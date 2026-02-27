Blue Jackets Cup victory a big sign of growth for Dublin Coffman

When Matthew Bellamy was a sophomore, the Dublin Coffman varsity hockey team had only nine players.

In his senior season, Bellamy captained his team to a 3-1 victory Feb. 8 against Thomas Worthington, a win that clinched the CHC White Division championship in the Blue Jackets Cup presented by OhioHealth.

Considering the history of the Coffman program – the Rocks have four CBJ Cup victories, the last in 2016 – this year’s 28-6-2 overall record and 11-2-2 Capital Hockey Conference mark is emblematic of the recent growth of the program after a few lean years.

“It feels great,” Bellamy said. “It's good to work with the guys. We've had a great season, but we went through some (lows), and it's good to get a few wins and win the CBJ Cup here."

Determined to help bring his program back to the top, Bellamy opened the scoring with a breakaway goal in the first period. From there, the Rocks broke open the game with two more first-period goals and held on from there against a resurgent Thomas Worthington squad.

Bellamy said the early lead was key to their success.

“I'd say usually we're more of a third-period team, so it was great to get a few goals in the first there,” Bellamy said. “It was all about momentum, I'd say.”

Coffman experienced early success as the first high school hockey team established in Dublin, but there were challenges in recent years. This year’s squad has led a rebound, as Coffman is ranked 13th in the state by MaxPreps and has the third seed in the OHSAA Columbus regional going into Saturday’s state tournament district final vs. Upper Arlington.

When head coach Dave Gnas took over the program five years ago, one of his goals was to change the culture.

“The first thing I wanted to establish was I wanted them to know that it's their program. We're part of a good school, and what's important is representing the school well,” Gnas said. “I have a job, and they have a job, and they're both equally important. It's not about me and my accomplishments. It's about them and their journey, and Matt Bellamy and all my seniors are great examples of it.”

Gnas said Bellamy has been instrumental in building the program back up and its recent success.

“He came into the program to be the captain of Coffman,” Gnas said. “I talk about the evolution of Matt Bellamy, watching him come in and say, ‘Hey, I want to help you any way I can.’ I'm in the same position as a new coach. We're going to change the culture. We're going to be a family, and he's been a huge partner. To see him in moments like this, I'm like a proud parent.”

Forward Chase Beatty said the strength of this team is how well they get along off the ice.

“We actually have a tight group,” Beatty said. “None of us were really close at the start of the season, and we're all really coming together.”

From nine players on the varsity team to complete varsity, JV and pond hockey teams, Bellamy said he is proud of players like Beatty for helping develop the Rocks program.

“I've enjoyed this year. I've been playing varsity since I was a freshman, and new guys are coming in, like Chase Beatty,” Bellamy said. “It's been great to have those additions, and it's been great to see everybody grow.”

Gnas said he is most proud of his players’ personal growth.

“When they tell their stories at the end of the year, their stories are about the locker room and the bus trips,” Gnas said. “There's some big game stuff in there, but it's just fantastic.”

The Rocks aren’t done yet. Gnas said his goal is “more,” and Bellamy wants to see the program experience more growth and school spirit given its success this season.

“A big thing can be the school involvement as well,” Bellamy said. “Coach took over the team when I was a freshman, and he's been really big about the school involvement. When the school hears that we won the CBJ Cup, I think it's gonna be pretty hype, and that can help us in the future with morale.”