Marchenko scores in OT, Blue Jackets top Rangers after blowing 4-goal lead in 3rd

Charlie Coyle had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets, who ended a two-game losing streak.

The Blue Jackets (30-21-8) are three points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

They play the Nashville Predators at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

"We came into the rink and that was the focus, obviously, was get the two points, especially on the road," Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. "A couple harsh reminders out there of how to play the game the right way and with the right level of desperation. That was missing at certain times, but give the guys credit, they found a way to get the two points and that's the most important thing."

The Rangers (23-29-8) scored four times in the third period but lost for the second time in three games since the Olympic break and for the fifth time in six games overall.

Gabe Perreault scored twice and had an assist. Will Borgen had a goal and an assist, and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored. Shesterkin made 23 saves.

"I admire our fight," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "We stayed in it. We kept pushing. That's what we talked about in between periods, just trying to build on each shift. It helps when you score on the first shift. It gives you some juice."

The Rangers started their comeback with two goals in the first minute of the third period; Gavrikov made it 1-0 at 30 seconds, and 24 seconds later Perreault scored off a turnover to cut it to 4-2.

"We knew they were going to come out hard," Bowness said. "The fans booed them off the ice after the second period. We were expecting that. So, I'd say we didn't handle it very well."