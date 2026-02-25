From the 2000s to today: Blue Jackets Foundation celebrates 25 years of giving back at The CannonBall

On Tuesday, February 24, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation hosted The CannonBall, presented by Bartha and Bread Financial, at Nationwide Arena. This signature fundraising event supports the team’s commitment to benefiting the health and wellness of kids in central Ohio through the areas of pediatric cancer, education, health and safety and the growth and development of youth hockey.

The night celebrated the early 2000s, honored the Foundation’s lasting impact over the 25 years since its creation and featured a major philanthropic announcement that will help shape its continued work in the community.

“Over the past 25 years, we have seen firsthand what is possible when you consistently invest in your community,” said Blue Jackets Foundation Executive Director Tara Battiato. “What began as a commitment to show up for kids and families in central Ohio has grown into a lasting partnership built on trust, impact and hope. The lives we’ve touched and the programs we’ve helped build alongside our community partners are a powerful reminder that sustained investment truly changes outcomes for generations.”

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation has announced a new $1.5 million commitment to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Of this donation, $500,000 will support the renovation of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Family Resource Center. The center provides families with practical tools, educational materials, comfort items, and a quiet space to regroup during a child’s hospital stay. These resources help families navigate long and challenging days with greater ease.

The remaining $1 million will establish the Heart & Glory Fund, a fund dedicated to supporting the meaningful and often unseen moments that help families throughout their care journey. It reflects the healing power of a tail wag from a Butterfly Paws therapy dog, the comfort a parent finds in a Care Journal, and the support families receive through Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Child Life program, which helps patients and their loved one’s cope with procedures, emotions, and the overall hospital experience.

Combined with the $1 million donation shared at the Foundation’s annual Grant Reception in October 2025, this brings the organization’s total investment in the community during the 2025–26 NHL season to $2.5 million.

“As we look ahead to the next 25 years, we remain deeply committed to investing in the future of our community,” Battiato added. “Our continued partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital represents more than a financial commitment. It is a promise to stand alongside families, support innovative care and create opportunities that will positively impact children for decades to come.”

The evening concluded with an electric performance from internationally acclaimed DJ and producer ACRAZE, whose breakout hit “Do It To It” topped global charts and solidified his reputation as one of dance music’s fastest-rising stars. Known for his high-energy sets and festival appearances around the world, ACRAZE kept guests on their feet with a dynamic mix of 2000s hits and club anthems. Attendees also mingled with Blue Jackets players and coaches while taking advantage of numerous photo opportunities throughout the night.

To learn more about the Blue Jackets Foundation and the work they do in the community, visit BlueJackets.com/Foundation.