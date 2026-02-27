Blue Jackets announce two new specials highlighting 25 seasons of hockey

The Columbus Blue Jackets have unveiled two special programs celebrating the most memorable moments and top players of the National Hockey League club’s first 25 seasons. The shows will broadcast on FanDuel Sports Ohio and be available on the Blue Jackets' official YouTube Channel and website.

25 Years of Blue Jackets Hockey is a one-hour special that looks back at the top players, moments and memories of the club since it joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2000. It features interviews with current and former players, coaches, staff and others who were there from the beginning through the current 2025-26 season. From the birth of the franchise to the inaugural game vs. Chicago on Oct. 7, 2000, from “The Goal” by Rick Nash to “The Sweep” of Tampa Bay, to the record-breaking Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium, this special has it all, including a look at the club’s impact on the community over the past quarter century. 25 Years of Blue Jackets Hockey debuts on Saturday following live coverage of the Blue Jackets-Islanders game.

All-Time Jackets: The Quarter Century Team is a 30-minute special that profiles the 12 players selected in 2025 as members of the Blue Jackets Quarter-Century First and Second Teams. The players selected by a panel of media, retired players and executives include: FIRST TEAM – Forwards: Rick Nash, Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin; Defense: Zach Werenski and Seth Jones; Goaltender: Sergei Bobrovsky; and SECOND TEAM – Forwards: Nick Foligno, Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau: Defense: David Savard and Fedor Tyutin: Goaltender: Steve Mason. All-Time Jackets: The Quarter Century Team debuts on Monday, March 9 following live coverage of the Blue Jackets-Kings game.