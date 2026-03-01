Holmstrom scores in OT, Islanders rally to defeat Blue Jackets

Scott Mayfield and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, Mathew Barzal had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders (34-21-5), who have won four straight.

Zach Werenski had two assists, and Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (29-21-8), who have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak. They lost 4-2 at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

“Both games we probably deserved four points and we came away with one against two teams we’re chasing, and we only have 24 games left now,” Werenski said. “So, extremely disappointing. But in saying that, we’ve got a lot of hockey left and we're still in it, so we'll move on to the (New York) Rangers on Monday.”

Isac Lundestrom gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:30 of the first period. Dante Fabbro’s shot from the left point went off Lundestrom’s leg in the low slot and trickled through Sorokin’s five-hole.

Mason Marchment then scored from the inside edge of the right face-off circle to make it 2-0 at 3:58 of the second period. Werenski’s feed from the left corner was touch-passed by Charlie Coyle in the slot to Marchment for the finish.

Werenski, who helped Team USA win a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, extended his point streak to nine games (13 points; two goals, 11 assists), his career high and the longest ever for a Blue Jackets defenseman.

“When we had them down 2-0, we had so many chances to make it 3-0, and Sorokin came up big, which was the same thing as in Boston,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. “When you get a chance to make that 3-0, and we had enough chances to do that, that eventually will bite you.”

New York tied it with two goals in 22 seconds.

Anders Lee cut it to 2-1 at 11:37 by knocking in a rebound on the doorstep, and Pageau made it 2-2 at 11:59, rushing the net after his own shot and putting in the rebound from in close.

“Our approach was to have fun and come in and enjoy playing together, playing hard, and that's what we did,” Pageau said. “We stuck with it. We didn't have our best start, but we made some adjustments. I think those two goals in the second changed the whole momentum.”