PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening road swing vs. Wild 

The NHL is a results-based business, and on that front, the Blue Jackets’ season opener Thursday was a disappointment.

Columbus dropped a 2-1 game at Nashville in a contest in which the Blue Jackets looked fast and on the same page for large portions of the game. They put 38 shots on Predators goalie Juuse Saros and had a big edge in scoring chances, but the Saros was up to the task, Columbus had a second-period goal overturend for goalie interference and Nashville got the game’s only power-play tally in the third to earn the win.

Afterward, though, CBJ head coach Dean Evason saw a lot to like.

“A lot of positives,” he said. “A ton of positives. Obviously their goaltender was real good. We did so many really good things in this hockey game. It’s frustrating, obviously. It’s tough to go in the room and say, ‘Keep doing that. We’re good. We’re fine,’ but the guys know how hard and how well they played.”

Evason felt the same way after watching the tape, telling reporters after the team’s practice in St. Paul ahead of tonight’s game vs. Minnesota that the coaching staff liked the way the Blue Jackets played. There are a couple of things to work on – Evason said Columbus played a bit slow and went backwards a few too many times – but by and large, the level of play was impressive for a season opener in the coach’s eyes.

The CBJ players felt the same.

“I thought our game was really good,” Mathieu Olivier said postgame. “It was a very tight game, and that’s just the way it goes sometimes, but as far as the way we played, I don’t think there’s much to look at and not be satisfied with. We played well. Just not satisfied with not getting the two points, but other than that, not a bad performance by our group.”

Facing a Wild team that made the postseason ago and started with a shutout victory Thursday, the Blue Jackets will have to be at that level or even better to finish the opening two-game road swing with a victory. It won’t be easy to leave St. Paul with points, but the Blue Jackets just have to stay the course and get a few pucks to go in the net.

“For the most part I thought we had control of the game, and it was just kind of the way it went last night,” defenseman Dante Fabbro said. “I think if we can continue to build off that and replicate our effort, I think we're gonna put ourselves in a good spot. We have a really hard test tomorrow, so we just have to show up and be ready to play.”