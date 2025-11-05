PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin Western swing at Flames

BLUE JACKETS (7-5-0) at FLAMES (3-9-2), 9:30 PM, SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME
COLUMBUS, T-3rd in Metropolitan
CALGARY, 8th in Pacific
Columbus tackles its first long road trip of the year, looking to get back in the win column in Calgary
As the Blue Jackets got back to work Tuesday morning, there were no impassioned speeches or steely looks of determination.
It was just business as usual during the team’s morning practice ahead of a long flight to Calgary for tonight’s game against the Flames. That’s because while Sunday’s frustrating loss at the New York Islanders, in which Columbus gave up the tying and deciding goals in the last 1:07, largely had been flushed from the system.
Sure, the Blue Jackets went over film and looked at what went wrong in the last few minutes, with an eye on fixing the mistakes that happened, but there was no point in dwelling on it. And in fact, head coach Dean Evason noted there were many positives to take from a game in which the Blue Jackets nearly grinded their way to two points in the second half of a taxing back-to-back.
“We had a chat this morning, and games like that happen, right?” Evason said. “It could go the other way, and has obviously. What we liked is that we were composed. We stayed in that game when we didn’t have our legs early. Elvis (Merzlikins) did his job of keeping us in the game, and unfortunately we weren’t able to get a point being up that late, but it happens.
“We believe that if we just continually do the right things and play the right way, the way we played certainly in the second and third, that the majority of the time we’ll win that hockey game.”
Monday’s off day helped the Blue Jackets move on from that regard, and the reality is that in the 82-game marathon that is the NHL season, focusing too much on one game is a fool’s errand. That’s especially true with the team embarking on a four-game Western Canada road trip that continues what will be a busy month of November.
“It’s on to the next game,” forward Miles Wood said. “We have so many games here in the month of November, so we can’t dwell on it too much. There will certainly be some film and see what we can improve, but for us, it’s on to the next game.”
And lost in the way the game ended Sunday is that the Blue Jackets were close to extending their win streak to five games and capturing their seventh of eight games. It wasn’t always pretty, especially during a first period in which the energy clearly wasn’t there, but the Blue Jackets didn’t just stay in a game that could have gotten away from them, they nearly got the win.
That’s a mark of maturity for a team that has shown it can handle adversity already in the young season, and on the whole the Blue Jackets have turned in a lot of good minutes in the last eight games. They’ll try to do the same when the puck drops on one of the longest road trips of the year tonight.
“Hopefully we can just continue to do what we’ve done for the majority of the season, and that’s just give ourselves a chance to win every night,” Evason said. “There’s going to be a couple of (situations on this trip) that are going to be tough, but that’s OK. It’ll be a good test for us.
"And obviously getting out on the road and being together, you can use so many positives with that, too. We’re a very close team and hopefully being together for however long, 10 days or whatever it is, will bring us even closer.”
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 38 Boone Jenner
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 11 Miles Wood
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 3 Charlie Coyle
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 21 Isac Lundeström
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 73 Jet Greaves OR
LD 9 Ivan Provorov
RD 78 Damon Severson
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 37 Dysin Mayo
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Erik Gudbranson (upper body injury), Denton Mateychuk (injury)
Injured reserve/Non-Roster: None
Roster Report: Mateychuk didn’t practice Tuesday as Evason said he was being evaluated for an injury that limited him Sunday at New York, but the head coach didn’t rule him out of tonight’s game yet. He’s on the trip, as is Gudbranson, who won’t play tonight as he works his way back. Evason will give a final status on the lineup at the team’s morning skate.
Nov. 5, 2002: Geoff Sanderson scores a goal in an overtime loss in Nationwide Arena vs. Washington. He’d go on to tally in the next six games, as well, setting a CBJ record with seven consecutive games with a goal. The mark would be equaled by Cam Atkinson in 2018.
Nov. 5, 2015: The Blue Jackets post a 3-2 win at Los Angeles despite not putting a shot on goal in the second period. Columbus is outshot 33-25 overall but gets first-period goals from Cam Atkinson and Brandon Dubinsky and the game-winning tally in the third from Gregory Campbell.
Blue Jackets defensemen have scored in nine of 12 games so far this year, and the team’s 11 tallies from blueliners leads the NHL. … Zach Werenski has multiple points in three of the last four games (3-3-6). He’s now tied for second in the NHL among defensemen in goals (four), tied for seventh in points (10), tied for third in plus/minus (plus-9) and third in average time on ice (26:01). ... Kirill Marchenko has points in 10 of 12 games this year and a 5-7-12 line, plus a career-best streak of five straight games with an assist. ... Charlie Coyle has five points in the last three games (1-4-5), while Cole Sillinger has a 2-3-5 line in the last five and. ... Miles Wood has three goals in the last four games. … The Blue Jackets have outscored opponents 30-20 at 5-on-5 thus far, the best ratio in the NHL. ... Sillinger is two games away from playing in his 300th NHL game while Zach Aston-Reese is two away from 400 in his career.
Head coach: Ryan Huska (Third season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.14 (32nd) | Scoring defense: 3.36 (25th) | PP: 13.5 percent (28th) | PK: 77.4 percent (19th)
The narrative: The Flames have struggled to find their footing since Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk left, missing the playoffs three straight seasons, and the long-term results – just five playoff appearances and two series wins in the last 16 years – aren’t much better, either. For whatever reason, Calgary just hasn’t been able to find a consistent mix, but the hope is with some young talent developing, the Flames are set up to be on the rise when their new arena opens for the 2027-28 campaign.
Scoring leaders: Calgary finished 29th in the NHL in scoring a year ago and is dead last through the first 14 games this year, and it shows in the team’s top scorers. Coming off a career-best 35-goal season, Nazem Kadri again leads the way, as he’s the only Flames player with double digits in scoring with a 3-7-10 line. Blake Coleman leads the team with five goals and Jonathan Huberdeau has four goals and seven points despite missing five contests, while Morgan Frost has a 2-5-7 line.
In net: Dustin Wolf finished second in the Calder voting last year and eighth in the Vezina standings, but this year has been a struggle with a 3-8-1 record, 3.39 GAA and .884 save percentage. Longtime AHLer Devin Cooley has played in four games and has a 1.98 GAA and .933 SV%.
What's new: Calgary tried to shake up the mix last year, sending Andrei Kuzmenko to Philadelphia for forwards Frost and Joel Farabee, though the two have combined for just four goals this year. The Flames were mostly quiet this offseason after missing the playoffs a year ago via tiebreaker, but this year’s start leaves the team a lot of ground to make up. Recent first-round picks Zayne Parekh (2024), Matvei Gridin (2024) and Samuel Honzek (2023) have all earned time this year and could be major pieces going forward.
Trending: The teams split the series a year ago, with Columbus falling by a 5-2 score at Calgary on Nov. 29. The Saddledome has been a tough place to play for the Blue Jackets in recent years, with Columbus just 1-3-2 in its last six visits.
Former CBJ: Defenseman Jake Bean has played in 10 games, posting a single assist.