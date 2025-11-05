PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin Western swing at Flames

As the Blue Jackets got back to work Tuesday morning, there were no impassioned speeches or steely looks of determination.

It was just business as usual during the team’s morning practice ahead of a long flight to Calgary for tonight’s game against the Flames. That’s because while Sunday’s frustrating loss at the New York Islanders, in which Columbus gave up the tying and deciding goals in the last 1:07, largely had been flushed from the system.

Sure, the Blue Jackets went over film and looked at what went wrong in the last few minutes, with an eye on fixing the mistakes that happened, but there was no point in dwelling on it. And in fact, head coach Dean Evason noted there were many positives to take from a game in which the Blue Jackets nearly grinded their way to two points in the second half of a taxing back-to-back.

“We had a chat this morning, and games like that happen, right?” Evason said. “It could go the other way, and has obviously. What we liked is that we were composed. We stayed in that game when we didn’t have our legs early. Elvis (Merzlikins) did his job of keeping us in the game, and unfortunately we weren’t able to get a point being up that late, but it happens.

“We believe that if we just continually do the right things and play the right way, the way we played certainly in the second and third, that the majority of the time we’ll win that hockey game.”

Monday’s off day helped the Blue Jackets move on from that regard, and the reality is that in the 82-game marathon that is the NHL season, focusing too much on one game is a fool’s errand. That’s especially true with the team embarking on a four-game Western Canada road trip that continues what will be a busy month of November.

“It’s on to the next game,” forward Miles Wood said. “We have so many games here in the month of November, so we can’t dwell on it too much. There will certainly be some film and see what we can improve, but for us, it’s on to the next game.”

And lost in the way the game ended Sunday is that the Blue Jackets were close to extending their win streak to five games and capturing their seventh of eight games. It wasn’t always pretty, especially during a first period in which the energy clearly wasn’t there, but the Blue Jackets didn’t just stay in a game that could have gotten away from them, they nearly got the win.

That’s a mark of maturity for a team that has shown it can handle adversity already in the young season, and on the whole the Blue Jackets have turned in a lot of good minutes in the last eight games. They’ll try to do the same when the puck drops on one of the longest road trips of the year tonight.

“Hopefully we can just continue to do what we’ve done for the majority of the season, and that’s just give ourselves a chance to win every night,” Evason said. “There’s going to be a couple of (situations on this trip) that are going to be tough, but that’s OK. It’ll be a good test for us.

"And obviously getting out on the road and being together, you can use so many positives with that, too. We’re a very close team and hopefully being together for however long, 10 days or whatever it is, will bring us even closer.”