PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin key homestand vs. Golden Knights

BLUE JACKETS (31-25-8) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-19-7), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, 4th in Metropolitan
VEGAS, 1st in Pacific
With points in 23 of their last 27 home games, Columbus returns to Nationwide Arena holding a wild card spot
As the Blue Jackets move into the home stretch of the season, their ace in the hole might just be Nationwide Arena.
Columbus holds the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 games to play, and the good news is 11 of those – including a four-game homestand that starts tonight vs. Vegas – remaining battles will be home contests.
And the confines of Nationwide Arena have been friendly to the home team, as the Blue Jackets are 19-4-4 in their last 27 home games. On the season, Columbus’ 4.15 goals per game at home lead the NHL as well.
As the Blue Jackets returned home from Tuesday’s 5-3 loss vs. New Jersey, their thoughts immediately reset to getting back to Nationwide Arena and trying to get back to their winning ways.
“We have a few games at home now, so we’ll learn from this,” captain Boone Jenner said after the setback in Newark. “We have a big game Thursday at home, and a little stretch at home where we have to raise our level and take care of business at home. So I'm looking forward to it.”
The Blue Jackets had a golden opportunity to pull away a bit from the teams chasing them in the wild card standings and get within two points of the Devils with a win in New Jersey, but unfortunately, a tough start was too much to overcome. New Jersey led 3-0 after one period and the Blue Jackets couldn’t track them down despite their best efforts, as Columbus cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second before goals late in that period and early in the third let the Devils finish off their win.
It was the third straight CBJ loss in which the team gave up a goal in the first seven minutes, so getting off to a good start against the division-leading Golden Knights will be paramount.
“We just have to tighten up early,” head coach Dean Evason said. “I think we’re pushing. Obviously, we want to be aggressive. We want to get in on the forecheck and all that good stuff, but we have to keep it out of the net first to give ourselves a chance to score the goals that we do.”
No matter what happened, good or bad, can’t have an impact on what’s next right now for the Blue Jackets, as they have to attack each game as its own entity and keep adding to their bank of points. That’s what Mathieu Olivier had in mind in the postgame locker room in New Jersey when he said the Jackets have to take what they can from the loss and move on to tonight’s game.
“Focus on the next one,” Olivier said. “We’re in a playoff race here. We had an opportunity to do some damage in the standings tonight. We didn’t. Obviously, I won’t say, ‘Who cares?’ but we’ll analyze it, shake it off and get back to it in the next game. That’s all we can do.”
Head coach: Bruce Cassidy (Third season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.34 (5th) | Scoring defense: 2.73 (9th) | PP: 29.0 percent (2nd) | PK: 76.2 percent (23rd)
The narrative: The 2023 Stanley Cup champs are seemingly in the mix for a championship every year, and they’re on the way to their seventh playoff appearance in eight seasons of existence. The Golden Knights failed to repeat a season ago, losing in the first round to Dallas, but will be a hard out in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a veteran coach and an experienced roster – of the team’s top 15 scorers, 14 are age 26 or older – that knows how to win in the postseason.
Team leaders: Jack Eichel might be having the best season of his decorated career, as the 28-year-old center is eighth in the NHL in scoring with a 20-58-78 line as well as a plus-28 rating on the season. Mark Stone adds 17 goals and 57 points in 50 games, while Tomas Hertl has a team-high 27 goals among his 52 points. Top defenseman Shea Theodore has a 7-41-48 line but is out with an injury suffered at the 4 Nations Face-Off, while Pavel Dorofeyev has 25 tallies on the season.
Adin Hill leads the charge in net and is 23-11-4 with a 2.60 GAA and .904 save percentage, while Ilya Samsonov has a 2.81 GAA and .889 save percentage while going 15-8-3.
What's new: The Golden Knights were a certified wagon through 40 games, posting a 28-9-3 record and leading the NHL in points percentage. They hit a bit of a hiccup in January and early February with a 3-8-3 mark, but the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 in the last 10 even with the Theodore injury. Hertl has led the charge, as his 16 goals in 22 games since Jan. 12 are second in the league. While Vegas didn’t make its usual huge splash at the deadline, it did reacquire original Golden Knight Reilly Smith from the Rangers to bolster the forward unit after signing Brandon Saad in January.
Trending: Columbus posted a 2-1 overtime win Jan. 30 and now leads the all-time series 7-5-1, including a 4-1-1 mark in Nationwide Arena.
Former CBJ: Karlsson has a 7-11-18 line in 38 games on the season but has been on injured reserve since Jan. 20 with a lower body injury, though he seems close to a return, while Saad has 4-2-6 in 12 games since joining the squad.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 91 Kent Johnson
C 38 Boone Jenner
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 59 Yegor Chinakhov
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 11 Luke Kunin
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 21 James van Riemsdyk
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 78 Damon Severson
Scratches: Christian Fischer, Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured reserve: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Sean Monahan (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets were off Wednesday after the trip back from New Jersey, so Dean Evason will address the lineup after the team’s morning skate today.
Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals on the season (Kirill Marchenko, 25; Kent Johnson, 21; Adam Fantilli, 21; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). ... The Blue Jackets also scored at least six goals Sunday at the Rangers for the 12th time this season, setting a new franchise record. ... The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 155 goals at 5-on-5, and their 3.33 goals per game are sixth in the league. ... With two assists Sunday at New York, Werenski set the CBJ franchise record with his 259th career assist, passing Rick Nash. He also has set a single-season team record with 49 assists on the year, and his 20 goals are tied with his mark of 20 in 2019-20 as the most in team history. He has a 17-42-59 line in his last 48 games and has 37 points (9-28-37) in his past 29. His average ice time of 26:56 leads all NHL players, and he’s second among league defensemen in goals (20) and second in points (69) on the season. ... With his hat trick Sunday, Fantilli is the youngest player in CBJ history with two hat tricks in a season and the fifth Blue Jacket to have multiple three-goal games in a season. He is also the first NHL player age 20 or younger to have two hat tricks in a season since Patrik Laine in 2018-19. He has a 14-12-26 line in the last 25 games and is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals in that span. ... Marchenko has set a new career high with his 25 goals on the season. He is tied for third in the NHL with a plus-33 rating. ... Johnson has 21 points (10-11-21) in the past 20 games, including points in eight of the last nine games, and is second in the NHL in goals scored per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. ... James van Riemsdyk has notched a 10-11-21 line in the last 25 games. ... Mathieu Olivier has a career-high 15 goals and is one of two NHL players with 10-plus goals and 80 penalty minutes in 2024-25. He has three goals in the last two games and five in the last seven. ... Boone Jenner has nine assists in eight games this season since his return from injury. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 43 goals this season, the most in the NHL, and 161 points, good for third place in the league.
March 13, 2001: Columbus acquires left wing Ray Whitney and considerations from Florida for center Kevyn Adams and a fourth-round pick in the 2001 NHL Draft. Whitney would go on to notch 140 points in 151 games over three seasons with the team. The Blue Jackets also trade right wing Steve Heinze to Buffalo for a 2001 third-round pick and send defenseman Frantisek Kucera to Pittsburgh for a 2021 sixth-round selection while claiming right wing Blake Sloan off waivers from Dallas.
March 13, 2021: Zach Werenski scores on a rebound with five seconds left in overtime and the Blue Jackets take a 4-3 win over Dallas at Nationwide Arena. Werenski and Max Domi each notch a goal and an assist while Jack Roslovic has a three-assist night.
March 13, 2022: Cole Sillinger nets his first career hat trick and Elvis Merzlikins gets the win in his 100th game as the Blue Jackets down Vegas by a 6-3 score in Nationwide Arena. At 18 years and 301 days old, Sillinger becomes the second-youngest Blue Jacket after Nikita Filatov to score a hat trick.