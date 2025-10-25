PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face another Metro foe in Pittsburgh

The historical record will forever state the Washington Capitals won a 5-1 game in Nationwide Arena last night, but it didn’t feel that way by any means.

Columbus outshot the visiting Caps by a 35-30 margin and had 15 high-danger chances at 5-on-5 to Washington’s eight, yet the Blue Jackets got on a plane Friday night having suffered a four-goal loss on home ice.

It was, simply, a game that got away from the Blue Jackets for a variety of reasons. Columbus was as fast, detailed and sharp as it had been all year through the first 38 minutes, but Washington scored with 1:41 left in the second when John Carlson’s long-range shot tipped off a CBJ stick and got by goalie Jet Greaves.

The Caps then scored twice in a 1:04 span early in the third, with Alex Ovechkin scoring off a faceoff for his NHL-record 899th goal before Justin Sourdif’s breakaway tally. The Blue Jackets thought they had righted the ship when Denton Mateychuk scored with just under 10 minutes to go, but Washington scored two power-play goals down the stretch to seal the win.

In many ways, it was a tale of two games – a tightly contested, cat-and-mouse opening two periods before the third turned on a couple of key moments.

“That’s not a 5-1 hockey game,” CBJ head coach Dean Evason said. “It was such a great game. It really was. We come in after the first period and we’re just like, ‘This is fast. It’s great. Guys are playing hard.’”

And in many ways, the difference was Washington goalie Logan Thompson, who made a number of highlight-reel saves among his 34 stops. It likely would have been a different story if the Blue Jackets had scored on a litany of chances throughout, but Thompson also took a couple of goals off the board with his play.

If there was a lesson to be had for the Blue Jackets, it was the importance of sticking with their game for a full 60 minutes against a quality opponent.

“Obviously we felt we put a lot of good minutes in in the first and second (periods),” captain Boone Jenner said. “We weren’t able to get one by him, and obviously that’s up to us to stay with it, stay patient. It’s going to come if we keep playing like that, but it got away from us in the third and we just gave them too many chances.”

Columbus gets another opportunity to show its mettle tonight in Pittsburgh against a foe that can just as easily jump on the Blue Jackets if they have any lulls in play. But the reality is if the Blue Jackets bring the same level of play as long stretches on Friday night, they have a good chance to complete the back-to-back with a good result.

“The players know how hard they played,” Evason said after Friday night’s loss. “They know how well they played, and they know they just need to keep doing that and we’ll get rewarded.”