PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin 25th anniversary season at Predators

Now, it’s the real thing.

The Blue Jackets reported to training camp more than three weeks ago with a clear goal in mind – getting ready for the season and proving to the NHL that they have what it takes to be a postseason team during the 2025-26 season.

There were seven preseason games and plenty of practices from reporting day until now, and the hard work has been done. Now is the time to see what the Blue Jackets are made of, and it all starts tonight in Nashville when the puck drops on the team’s 25th anniversary campaign.

“It’s the best,” defenseman Damon Severson said. “That’s what we play for. The preseason is like everybody is getting back into it and feeling their game out and trying to get back to where we need to be. Now we’re actually playing the real thing. We start on the road and get a couple days with the guys and hopefully have a good start to the season here and hopefully get back home and keep it rolling.”

The Blue Jackets turned plenty of heads a season ago when they rose from consecutive last-place finishes in the Eastern Conference to being the first team out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs a season ago. That simultaneously excited and disappointed them, as they knew they made major strides but believed they were a team that could have done damage in hockey’s best time of the year.

That added plenty of fuel to the fire during the offseason, and the Blue Jackets arrived in Columbus for camp ready to show they were ready to take the next step. They were champing at the bit to get back on the ice and prove they were a team that would spend late April with hockey sticks instead of golf clubs in their hands.

Head coach Dean Evason has been through a plethora of camps both as a player and coach, so he knows what it’s like from both sides of the equation. He has seen this team dial in what he wants it to be over the last few days of camp, and he’s ready to see what happens when the games start for real tonight.

“I think it’s excitement,” Evason said when asked what the emotions of game one are. “I’m sure everybody is optimistic going into their first game with a clean slate. Everybody starts fresh. You’re excited to see your group go out and compete. We know that the players have put the work in. We know that we’ve put the work in to get them prepared, and now it’s an opportunity to drop the puck and get after it.”