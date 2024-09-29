Blue Jackets host Capitals on Monday at Nationwide Arena

The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for Monday night as Columbus hosts the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena.

The game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

The Blue Jackets faced the Caps on Friday night in Washington, posting an 8-4 victory against their Metropolitan Division rivals. The game will be the fifth preseason game of eight on the schedule for Columbus, with the Jackets boasting a 3-1 record thus far.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.