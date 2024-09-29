Blue Jackets host Capitals on Monday at Nationwide Arena

Columbus' fifth preseason game will feature a clash of Metropolitan Division foes

By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for Monday night as Columbus hosts the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena.

The game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

The Blue Jackets faced the Caps on Friday night in Washington, posting an 8-4 victory against their Metropolitan Division rivals. The game will be the fifth preseason game of eight on the schedule for Columbus, with the Jackets boasting a 3-1 record thus far.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

12 Owen Sillinger
21 James van Riemsdyk
23 Sean Monahan
38 Boone Jenner
41 Hunter McKown
45 Gavin Brindley
64 Trey Fix-Wolansky
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
67 James Malatesta
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson

Defensemen

2 Jake Christiansen
5 Denton Mateychuk
8 Zach Werenski
9 Ivan Provorov
44 Erik Gudbranson
78 Damon Severson

Goaltenders

40 Daniil Tarasov
73 Jet Greaves
