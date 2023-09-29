Blue Jackets head to Buffalo for preseason game No. 4

The Blue Jackets kick off a stretch of five preseason games in eight days with an afternoon matinee Saturday at Buffalo. The 3 p.m. game will be streamed on BlueJackets.com and heard on the club's app as well as flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

Columbus enters the game 1-1-1 on the preseason, and Saturday's game will mark the preseason debuts of forward Kirill Marchenko and defenseman Ivan Provorov.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

After Saturday, the Blue Jackets will play three home exhibition games next week on Monday (St. Louis), Wednesday (Buffalo) and Thursday (Washington) at Nationwide Arena.

The full game roster is listed below in numerical order.