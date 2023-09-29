News Feed

blue jackets announce roster cuts

blue jackets claim spencer martin off waivers

blue jackets question and answer zach werenski

blue jackets question and answer kirill marchenko

blue jackets announce new mobile app

what we learned in blue jackets training camp

blue jackets question and answer liam foudy

blue jackets reduce training camp roster by two

mark recchi ready to get going on blue jackets staff

blue jackets at blues preseason recap

blue jackets question and answer nick blankenburg

alexandre texier back in columbus with blue jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets Education Programs

blue jackets announce roster for preseason game at st louis

blue jackets name mark recchi assistant coach

adam fantilli patrik laine building friendship

blue jackets q and a justin danforth returns to health

blue jackets down pittsburgh on dumais overtime goal 

Blue Jackets head to Buffalo for preseason game No. 4

By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets kick off a stretch of five preseason games in eight days with an afternoon matinee Saturday at Buffalo. The 3 p.m. game will be streamed on BlueJackets.com and heard on the club's app as well as flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

Columbus enters the game 1-1-1 on the preseason, and Saturday's game will mark the preseason debuts of forward Kirill Marchenko and defenseman Ivan Provorov. 

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

After Saturday, the Blue Jackets will play three home exhibition games next week on Monday (St. Louis), Wednesday (Buffalo) and Thursday (Washington) at Nationwide Arena.

The full game roster is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards
10 Dmitri Voronkov
11 Adam Fantilli
17 Justin Danforth
21 Josh Dunne
25 Stefan Matteau
29 Patrik Laine
52 Emil Bemstrom
67 James Malatesta
69 Jordan Dumais
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson
96 Jack Roslovic
Defensemen
5 Denton Mateychuk
8 Zach Werenski
9 Ivan Provorov
27 Adam Boqvist
44 Erik Gudbranson
55 David Jiricek
Goaltenders
35 Aaron Dell
90 Elvis Merzlikins
CBJ Preseason Roster at Buffalo, Sept. 30
