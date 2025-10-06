Blue Jackets announce 2025-26 season-opening roster

Club sets 22-man roster in advance of Thursday’s season-opener at Nashville

By Blue Jackets Staff
The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced the 22-man roster for the opening of the 2025-26 season prior to the National Hockey League’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

The Blue Jackets’ 22-man roster includes:

  • Forwards (13) – 3 Charlie Coyle, 4 Cole Sillinger, 10 Dmitri Voronkov, 11 Miles Wood, 19 Adam Fantilli, 21 Isac Lundestrom, 23 Sean Monahan, 24 Mathieu Olivier, 27 Zach Aston-Reese, 38 Boone Jenner, 59 Yegor Chinakhov, 86 Kirill Marchenko and 91 Kent Johnson
  • Defense (7) – 2 Jake Christiansen, 5 Denton Mateychuk, 8 Zach Werenski, 9 Ivan Provorov, 15 Dante Fabbro, 44 Erik Gudbranson and 78 Damon Severson
  • Goaltenders (2) – 73 Jet Greaves and 90 Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus begins its 25th Anniversary season on Thursday, October 9 at Nashville. Game time from Bridgestone Arena is 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

