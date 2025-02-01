Excitement builds as NHL Stadium Series game is one month away

The longest tenured player in Blue Jackets history, Boone Jenner has seen and done a lot in his 11 seasons with the club.

But one thing the CBJ captain is yet to experience is playing in an outdoor game, and his excitement was palpable when it was announced last year that the Blue Jackets would take part in the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game March 1 against the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium.

Jenner is yet to play this season as he rehabs a preseason shoulder injury, but he’s traveling with the team and appears on track to return in time for the marquee event that is now exactly one month away.

As Jenner has rehabbed since suffering the October injury, the prospect of playing in The Horseshoe is one of many things that’s driven him to get back into the lineup.

“That’s definitely one you want to play in,” he said recently. “I’ve been waiting a while for it. It’s big.”

Jenner is far from the only Blue Jacket who’s excited for the event. Head coach Dean Evason has been behind the bench before for an outdoor game, skippering the Minnesota Wild during the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis. That game was notable as the coldest outdoor NHL game on record, but the below-zero temperatures were likely nothing compared to what Evason experienced as a kid growing up in Thompson, Manitoba.

“These guys likely have never played outdoors, but for me personally growing up, my youth was we were lucky to play indoors,” Evason said. “When we went inside, it was for tournaments or for big games.

“It takes you back for sure, and it’s a very exciting time.”

While the game itself promises to bring plenty of fireworks with both the Blue Jackets and Red Wings battling for playoff positioning inside the iconic, century-old venue on the banks of the Olentangy River, the NHL has announced some Columbus-themed entertainment as well. Ohio State alums O.A.R. will stage a pregame performance, while Columbus natives Twenty One Pilots will perform during intermission.

Dante Fabbro has played in two outdoor games as an NHL player when he was with Nashville, and the defenseman said the experience combining hockey, family and pageantry makes the events stand out.

“Any time you get to play in an outdoor game, it’s a special one, and it’ll be a cool one in Ohio Stadium,” Fabbro said. “I’m definitely excited for that one. Having the opportunity to play in a couple before, it’s pretty special. I think overall, it’s just the experience of it all and having your family in town and getting to play in front of a bunch of fans. Obviously having it outdoors is pretty special, and all the guest acts – it’s a really cool event that they throw on, and I’m excited to be part of it again.”

The Blue Jackets, the NHL and Fanatics released the specially designed jerseys that the Blue Jackets and Red Wings will be wearing for the event on Jan. 16. Columbus will take to the ice in blue jerseys that draw inspiration from the uniforms worn by the Union Army, with the sweater featuring several military-like details including a chevron sleeve stripe, a new CBJ wordmark patch and a front crest featuring the iconic cannon fired after goals.

Fans can pre-order the jerseys through The Blue Line online through Tuesday as well as at locations inside Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place.

“I like it,” Central Ohio native Sean Kuraly said of the jersey design. “We have the cannon back into it. These outdoor games, everything becomes a little larger because of the scope of people there. I’m excited to get them on and see what they look like at the ‘Shoe in front of 100,000 people.

“I think it’s gonna look sharp with all the blue. I like our all-blue look, so I’m excited about the continuity of all the blue.”

At the end of the day, the experience is about taking the sport of hockey back to its roots and providing everyone involved with a memory that lasts a lifetime. CBJ rookie defenseman Denton Mateychuk grew up skating outdoors in his hometown of Dominion City, Manitoba, whether it be on frozen rivers or in a backyard rink his grandfather would put together each winter.

Skating at the NHL level in one of the biggest stadiums in North America will be a totally new experience, though – and one he’s looking forward to.

“I think it’s one of those things that you have to experience it to know what it’s going to feel like,” Mateychuk said. “You skated on outdoor rinks sometimes as a kid, but going out there in front of 100,000 people and playing a hockey game outdoors, it’s something else. It’s gonna be awesome.”