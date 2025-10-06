Blue Jackets rock their way into season 25

The weekend's activities featured former CBJ and NHL players Nash, Cam Atkinson, Jody Shelley, Fredrik Modin, Derek Dorsett, James Wisniewski, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, Aaron Johnson, Chris Clark, RJ Umberger, Zac Dalpe, Tyson Strachan and Christian Hanson.
Hockey celebrities like Pavel Barber, Swaggy P and Oldie also took part along with actors Nathan Dales and Andrew Herr of Letterkenny fame as well as women’s hockey players Kelsey Cline and Kelly Babstock. Bobby Carpenter of 97.1 The Fan and Dave Hanson of the famed Hanson brothers served as honorary coaches.
“Everybody's been so lovely,” Dales said. “You could see it in the stands, you could see all the guys, everybody had a smile on their face. What else could you want? We raised some money for a good cause, and everybody had a good time.”
Fans at the concert were introduced to the players on the Blue Jackets roster, and the program included comments from president of hockey operations/general manager Don Waddell as well as captain Boone Jenner. The Crazy Game of Hockey lived up to its name, with the teams combining for 42 goals, including a memory-making tally by Roberge’s son, Hudson.
Considering that, it may have been a good thing the Blue Jackets’ goal cannon wasn’t in use as it probably would have run out of ammunition by the day’s end. Roberge – who attended Ohio State along with many of his bandmates and is a noted CBJ fan – hopes that’s a problem the Blue Jackets run into during the upcoming 25th anniversary season.
“I want to hear the cannon,” he said. “The first time I heard that cannon, it scared the hell out of me, but now I’m prepared. I want to hear that thing going off a whole lot. I’ll be at many games, and I look forward to it.”