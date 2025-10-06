Blue Jackets rock their way into season 25

It concluded Sunday with O.A.R.’s Crazy Game of Hockey, bringing together band members, hockey celebrities and a bevy of former Blue Jackets players for an entertaining spectacle that lived up to its name in front of packed stands at the OhioHealth Ice Haus.

“This weekend in Columbus was, and I know you'll hear a lot of people say this, one of the best weekends of my life," said Marc Roberge, lead vocalist and guitarist for platinum-certified O.A.R. "Selfishly, this is something that we put together so I could be close to these (players). It was amazing seeing them do what they do professionally, and then they could come to our concert and see what we do professionally.

“To be able to trade that experience is what Rick (Nash) and I always talk about. Athletes want to do the music and we want to do what they do, so why don’t we just put it together for the weekend?"

The spotlight on Columbus hockey and the Central Ohio community brought smiles to the faces of everyone involved, and it was all for a great cause. Proceeds from the weekend’s events went to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation, with Roberge presenting Meredith Gaudreau with a check at the start of Friday night’s performance.

“The weekend was great,” Nash said after Sunday’s game. “To kick off the 25th anniversary for the Blue Jackets in partnership with O.A.R., it was incredible. Friday night was great, and today was awesome. It was so much fun. To finally take some musicians out of their element, where we usually get to see them on stage where they’re so confident, and bring them onto the ice, it was an incredible event, and all the proceeds went to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. It was incredible.”